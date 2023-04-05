When you hear Kim Niemann tell the story, it sounds like it was relatively easy raising triplets.
“They all ate at the same time, slept at the same time and played at the same time,” Kim said. “I tell people it really was just a joy.”
The three Niemann siblings, however, have a feeling it wasn’t as easy as mom says it was with so many babies in the house.
“I don’t even want to imagine how hard it was,” Kam Niemann said. “But if there was anybody who could do it, it’s her.”
Those three tiny babies grew up to just help lead their respective Cody High School basketball teams to historic runs during the 2023 4A state tournament.
Kennedi and Reece have helped the Fillies basketball team to an appearance in the last three state title games, finally getting over the hump to win the state championship this year with a 65-53 victory over Thunder Basin, the Fillies’ first state championship ever.
Kam was the leading scorer all season for a Broncs team that finished third at state, the best 4A finish for the Cody boys since the 1995-96 season.
It is a feat that didn’t seem likely when the three infants, now seniors at CHS, left the hospital for the first time.
“I was only 3 pounds,” Reece Niemann said. “Kennedi and Kam were a little bigger, but I could fit into a shoe box.”
Now standing around 6 feet tall, All-Conference star Reece has been key in helping lead the Fillies to a state title in basketball and soccer, and appearances in the state championship volleyball match last fall.
The basketball success may have formed early in the Niemann family, however.
“My grandpa was super into basketball and he coached,” Reece said. “My mom and dad both played in college, and when my mom coached the Fillies a while ago we would go with her to the gym. We didn’t really have anything better to do so we’d just pick up a basketball.”
Having a pair of athletic, competitive sisters seems to have helped Kam develop and shine his senior season on the court, earning first-team All-Conference honors this year as he helped lead the Broncs to the biggest upset of the state tournament, a 51-26 throttling of top-seeded Thunder Basin.
“You name the game, we went at it,” Kam said. “In basketball it was always those two versus me. They ran a one-one zone and planted in the paint and I couldn’t really do anything.”
“Big” sister Kennedi was the first born and first to walk at 11 months, but now has to look up to her towering siblings.
“We were all small when we were born, and growing up I was always the shortest,” Kennedi said. “Kam got a growth spurt and Reece is so tall, I’m not sure what happened with me.”
Size hasn’t been a factor with Kennedi’s sports success, however, as she has racked up All-State honors for both volleyball and basketball her senior year.
It’s a competitiveness that started early and has continued throughout the years.
“Besides basketball we played a lot of Monopoly,” Kam said. “I would usually win and they would just quit. Or they would cheat and steal all of the money.”
As the trio takes their skills from the hardwood to the soccer field this spring, cheating never factors in to their success these days.
Maybe mom had some influence putting in the work raising not one, not two, but three babies at the same time.
“I look at the photos and the videos and I can’t understand how she did it,” Reece said. “One time we were all sick. I puked in my room and yelled for mom. Then Kennedi started puking and calling for mom, and then it was Kam. We were all puking at the same time and she just went room to room taking care of us.”
A lot of growing up in the Niemann household, however, was just as normal as the rest of many other families.
“I do remember mom feeding us a lot of mac and cheese and hot dogs,” Kennedi said.
As any parent can attest, raising three infants, toddlers and teenagers at the same time must have been quite the task.
But with plenty of support from each other and at home, the triplets will leave their mark on CHS.
“Mom got it done I guess, look at us now,” Kam said. “She is super giving and never asks for anything in return. It’s nice. And we turned out normal, barely.”
