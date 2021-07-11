In its last games of the regular season, the Cody Legion baseball team went undefeated during the Cody Tourney to improve to 36-15 overall.
Cody 5, Gallatin Valley 2
The final game of the tourney was a matchup of the two undefeated teams, with the winner clinching the tournament title. Cody had lost to Gallatin Valley twice earlier this season, but this time edged out the Outlaws.
Gallatin took the early 2-0 lead after scoring runs in the first two innings.
Cody got things going in the fourth. Ethan Johnston started with a triple to right and scored on a single by Tristan Blatt. After Jack Schroeder drew a walk, another run scored on a double by Trey Thomasson, with the final run coming on a fielder's choice.
In the sixth, Schroeder hit a single and scored on a double by Engdahl. Thomasson then hit a single to make it 5-2.
At the plate, Grenz, Engdahl and Thomasson went 2-for-3, Schroeder 1-2, and Blatt and Johnston 1-3.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up two runs on six hits through 6 innings. Blatt gave up one hit in the final inning.
Cody 12, Jackson 2
The Cubs opened the day with its second win of the weekend over Jackson.
Cody jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Grenz and Johnston hit singles before Blatt hit his third home run of the weekend over the left field fence. Schroeder then hit a single and Engdahl drew a walk before the final run scored on a single by Grady McCarten.
The Giants scored one in the third and one in the fourth to close the gap, but Cody got both back in the fourth on a walk, double by Grenz, passed ball and sac fly by Johnston.
In the fifth the Cubs loaded the bases with two walks and a single by Thomasson. A walk and sac fly by Trey Schroeder made it 8-2. Wyatt Carlson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, with the next three runs coming in on two two walks and another hit by pitch. The game-ending run scored on a single by Jack Schroeder.
At the plate, Grenz, Johnston, Blatt and Jack Schroeder went 2-3.
Johnston earned the win, giving up two runs on five hits through 5 innings.
