Heading into the final event at the 3A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Gillette, the Fillies trailed in the team race by one point.
The final event just happened to be pole vault, however, and the Fillies took four of the top five places in the event to secure the team trophy.
“Everyone contributed to the win,” junior Ada Nelson said. “Each person put in the time and the effort this season to be able to compete at state, and when the time came, everyone had an aggressive mind-set.”
Cody ended up winning with 118 points. Star Valley finished in second with 94 and Rawlins was third with 71.
“The team win felt amazing,” senior Taylen Stinson said. “We knew we had a good chance at getting the title, but we also hadn’t seen some of the other runners and teams, so we were surprised by the outcomes of some of the races.”
In the pole vault, Kelsey Pomajzl led the way, winning the event with a 9-inch PR.
“It was super exciting to win pole vault and I have bigger goals going into outdoor,” she said. “I think everyone had a part in the team title and I was happy to be a part of it. I was given a great opportunity and took advantage of it.”
Nelson also earned an individual championship, winning the 800. She also finished third in the 400.
“I thought the 800 went well,” she said. “It was painful as always, but God gave me some extra strength that last lap, and I was happy with the outcome.”
Stinson took third in the 800 and finished second in the 1,600.
“My 1,600 went exactly how I was hoping it would,” she said. “I knew I needed to try to stay up by the leader, and the last 300 I was able to pass the second-place runner and have a strong finish.”
In the high jump, Kenzie Ratcliff earned a PR and finished second.
“She was ranked fifth going in and cleared 5 feet for the first time this year,” coach Bret Engdahl said.
Laura Phillips PRed by almost two feet in the shot put to finished third.
“She had a great day,” Engdahl said.
And Cody was once again dominate in the relays, winning three of the four.
“I think the girls relays are so strong because of the chemistry we have and the work we’ve put into it,” Nelson said. “We push each other every day in practice, which transfers over to being able to compete against whatever comes our way. We always know that we’re going to fight for each other and give everything we have to contribute to the team.”
The 4x800 team of Julia Nelson Ava Stafford, Ada Nelson and Sadie Jackson finished 15 seconds ahead of the second-place team.
The Fillies won by 12 seconds in the 1,600 sprint medley relay made up of Allie Broussard, Ava Meier, Stafford and Stinson.
Cody actually trailed early in the 4x400 relay, but the team of Aspen Kalkowski, Stafford, Stinson and Ada Nelson eventually pulled away to win by three seconds.
“We had the sprint medley right off the bat, and we took first, so I think that set the bar for how the meet was going to go,” Stinson said. “The 4x400 was a great way to end the meet. It was the most exciting race because we were very close with Star Valley in the team points, so we knew we had to push for the win. It was a close race, but we ended up taking first with the fastest time in the state.”
Engdahl said 20 of the 26 girls at the meet scored points for the Fillies.
“It was a big team win,” he said. “Everyone was doing their thing.”
And they got to share it with the boys team, which also won the team title.
“I was super excited about both the boys and girls teams taking the state title,” Nelson said. “We’ve been working diligently since December, and it was fun to watch all the hard work pay off.”
3A State Indoor
Track and Field
Championships
55 meter dash - 10. Allie Broussard 7.75, 20. Ava Meier,7.99, 21. Molly Buckles 8.07, 34. Riley Simone 8.33.
200 meter dash - 26. Molly Buckles 29.77, 45. Riley Simone 31.72.
400 meter dash - 3. Ada Nelson 1:00.09, 12. Madison Christler 1:05.90.
800 meter run - 1. Ada Nelson 2:16.99, 3. Taylen Stinson 2:21.72, 5. Ava Stafford 2:28.11, 19. Julie Nelson 2:36.99.
1,600 meter run - 2. Taylen Stinson 5:19.33, 8. Julia Nelson 5:50.69, 9. Sadie Jackson 5:51.02, 10. Kylie Silva 5:51.12.
3,200 meter run - 7. Sadie Jackson 12:56.08, 10. Kylie Silva 13:04.49.
55 meter hurdles - 6. Ava Meier 9.59, 8. Aspen Kalkowski 9.72, 14. Isabel Taylor 9.86, 31. Violet Wollschlager 15.90.
4x200 meter relay - 7. Cody (Broussard, Meier, Buckles, Kalkowski) 1:54.70.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody (Ada Nelson, Stinson, Stafford, Kalkowski) 4:13.75.
4x800 meter relay - 1. Cody (Julie Nelson, Stafford, Ada Nelson, Sadie Jackson) 10:17.89.
1,600 sprint medley relay - 1. Cody (Broussard, Meier, Stafford, Stinson) 4:21.11.
High jump - 2. Kenzie Ratcliff 5-00, 6. Allison Gee 4-10, 10. Rainey Powell 4-08.
Pole vault - 1. Kelsey Pomajzl 10-03, 3. Hailey Holeman 9-06, 4. Isabelle Paddock 9-00, 5. Emileigh Dalton 8-06.
Long jump - 6. Allie Broussard 15-08.50, 12. Riley Simone 14-08, 18. Rainey Powell 13-03.
Triple jump - 12. Isabel Taylor 30-09.50, 16. Kenzie Ratcliff 28-10.
Shot put - 3. Laura Phillips 37-00.50, 13. Emma Lindahl, 30-08.25, 17. Rachel Williams 29-01.25.
