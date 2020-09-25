The No. 3 Cody (4-0) football team beat top-ranked Powell 14-0 on the road Friday night to capture its fourth straight Big Horn Brawl win. But much fresher in the Broncs' minds was their home defeat to Powell in last year's playoffs. It was the first big test the Broncs faced all season and the win tasted even better with revenge sprinkled on top.
The Panthers only entered the Cody red zone once all night.
Cody's defense was stellar in every regard in the victory but the offense did its part too, orchestrating a 10 minute drive that took up most of the fourth quarter.
Jackson Gail and Luke Talich each had a receiving touchdown while Jack Schroeder and Caleb Pryor had key sacks on defense.
The Broncs were able to take advantage of two early Powell (3-1) penalties to drive deep into Panthers territory.
Cody made eight pass attempts in the first quarter but could only land two on their targets.
One of these came at 7:23 in the first when Pryor found Talich on a beautiful 30-yard slant route score to make it 7-0 after the PAT. The score capped off a six-play, 66-yard drive.
The Broncs stopped a Hawkin Sweeney fake punt attempt when Stone made a big tackle on the Cody 43 at 9:37 in the second.
But the Broncs punted it away after getting only one first down.
Powell took over on their own 32-yard line with 2:34 left in the half.
A 33-yard block in the back penalty on Powell put the Panthers at second down-and-37.
They punted it away two plays later but a Bronc fumble on the return gave Powell the ball back at the Cody 43 with 1:05 left.
Braily Gann hauled in a 14-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage bringing Powell near the red zone.
But on third down, Schroeder sacked Powell quarterback Landon Langfelder, pushing the Panthers back 13 yards to the 42.
The Panthers punted it away and it was 7-0 at halftime.
It was an interesting half of play as both teams attempted to air it out but neither with much success.
Pryor was 3-for-11 with 40 passing yards after two quarters. Nic Talich led the Broncs on the ground with 27 yards on seven carries. Cody had 97 total yards while Powell finished with 66 yards. Both teams had five penalties apiece.
On the first play of the second half, Chaz Cowie found an opening around the right side and busted out a 56-yard rush.
But three plays later the Broncs fumbled the ball and Powell recovered.
A bad pitch by Langfelder two plays after that sailed past the intended target and the Broncs recovered the ball on the Powell 13.
Pryor then found Gail for an acrobatic 13-yard scoring reception at 9:03. Gail was able to shift his weight behind the trailing cornerback and haul in a pass that came in behind and above him. He kicked the PAT as well and it was 14-0.
The teams traded scoreless possessions for the rest of the third.
Powell started the fourth on the Cody 32 and would push as far as the 14, but this would be the closest to scoring they would come all night.
A Powell penalty followed by a quarterback-on-quarterback meeting in the form of Pryor sacking Langfelder for a 9-yard loss, brought about a Powell fourth down punt.
Cody was then able to push out from its own 2-yard line early in the fourth and proceeded to milk the clock for the rest of the game, not relinquishing the ball until 2 seconds remained.
The Broncs were able to hold the Panthers to 100 total yards and no second half receptions. Langfelder was 1-for-10 with 14 passing yards.
Pryor finished 5-for-16 with 60 passing yards. Cowie had 71 rushing yards on five carries. The Broncs finished with 215 total yards.
Cody will play its homecoming game against Evanston (1-4) next Friday.
