After a tight first half, the Cody girls basketball team shot, stole and blocked its way to a 59-36 win against Kelly Walsh on Friday in Sweitzer Gym.
It was yet another 4A victory for the Fillies (6-1), who were 4A Northwest conference opponents with the Lady Trojans (1-6) for the two years prior. The recent history had not been kind to Cody, making the win a little more sweet.
Molly Hays was one of three Cody girls in double figures for the game with a game-high 15 points, while Torrie Schutzman scored 12 and Izzy Radakovich 11. Brittan Bower had eight, and Ally Boysen scored six and had four blocked shots.
Hays spurred Cody in the opening quarter, taking a pass from Kennedi Niemann for an early trey, scoring on two drives to the hoop and finding Boysen at the top of the key for a jumper to put the Fillies ahead 15-9 after one. Hays finished the opening quarter with seven points.
Cody went cold for the first half of the second due to missed layups and a physical Kelly Walsh defense that began to play more full court press. After two quick Lady Trojans buckets the Fillies defense likewise clamped down. The 15-13 stalemate finally broke open with 3:30 remaining when Hays found Schutzman for a corner trey to start a 10-3 Cody run to finish the half.
Fouls on both sides slowed the game down and Hays capitalized, converting a pair of 1-and-1s for four points in the quarter.
Cody led 25-18 at the half with Hays tallying a game-high 11 points, Schutzman five and Bower four.
The Fillies pulled away in the third with 18 points scored. Radakovich scored seven, including three free throws, and Schutzman capped off the third with a 3-pointer on a pass from Hays to put Cody ahead 43-28 entering the fourth.
The Fillies only expanded the lead in the final eight minutes, with Boysen adding two more blocks.
Cody plays at Riverton at 2 p.m. Saturday.
