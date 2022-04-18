There have been some marked changes to fishing conditions and fish behavior in the Big Horn Basin this past week. The big change is the much needed moisture we received. Although our snowpack did not grow as much as some of us hoped, every inch has counted as we near the end of the snow season here in northern Wyoming. It looks as if we might have more snow to fall in the higher elevation this coming week with rain to fall at the lower elevations. Right now, we will take all we can get before temperatures climb and the snow begins to leave the high country.
The snow that fell below 7,000 feet should melt off this week as temps jump back into the 50s and low 60s. The melt will raise flows in the South and North forks of the Shoshone and add some water content to Buffalo Bill Reservoir’s storage. The inflows will keep Buffalo Bill fairly stable for a while, even though more will be leaving the reservoir for the annual release of water below Buffalo Bill Dam to fill the irrigation canal system all the way to Lovell from this week until Oct. 15.
Fishing has remained good on the lower Shoshone River. Hatches are blue-winged olives and midges closer to Cody. Below our town, there has also been some caddis action to supplement the other hatches just mentioned. Above Buffalo Bill, more and more trout are moving up the North Fork to spawn. The added snowmelt will really get the mature trout to leave the reservoir and head to their historic spawning areas. If going up the North Fork, remember the river is closed from the west end of Buffalo Bill Reservoir all the way up the river to Newton Creek, including tributaries like Elk Fork, Sweetwater, Clearwater and other small to large creeks that flow into the North Fork within its closure boundaries. There are no spawning closures on the South Fork, but private land does give any cutthroat or rainbow trout planning to spawn in that river pretty good protection until one reaches the South Fork Valley School area where US Forest and State Lands provide public access for about a mile.
The Big Horn River will also see an increase in flows below Boysen Dam as water is released for the irrigation users near Thermopolis all the way to Yellowtail Reservoir just east of Lovell. This will make getting around via wading in the Bighorn and Wind River Canyon difficult for those who have been appreciating the low flows from fall through the early spring months. Lots of anglers are fishing right below Boysen and downriver to the Wyoming State Park campgrounds. This area is south of the Wind River Indian Reservation and only requires a valid Wyoming fishing license.
Once you enter the tunnels, you are on the reservation until leaving the canyon just a few miles south of the town of Thermopolis. The reservation section requires a Wind River Indian Reservation permit to legally fish there.
I want to give everyone a heads-up for an upcoming event sponsored by the East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited Chapter. The group is hosting the International Fly Fishing Film Festival aka IF4.
This is a great way to view fly fishing adventures shot around the U.S. and other countries. A “must see” if you like to sit and enjoy fly fishing adventure videos.
The film is scheduled to be shown May 10 at Big Horn Cinemas at 6:30 p.m. There will be giveaways, ticket raffles and even a microbrew bar from Cody Craft Brewing for adults who prefer an adult beverage instead of a soda or water. All proceeds at the International Film Festival will go to help the East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited fund future wild and wild native trout projects in the Big Horn Basin. Tickets can be purchased online for virtual showing for those concerned about being a bit crowded in a social setting or if you are living outside the Cody area and do not want to travel. That web address is filmfest.com. Locally, tickets can be purchased at Big Horn Cinemas the night of the event or at North Fork Anglers and Wyoming Trout Guides prior to the showing.
If you have questions or want to donate, to contact EYTU Chapter President Kathy Crofts at (307) 921-8591 or email president@eastyellowstonetu.org
