There are many misconceptions among outdoor writers regarding past history and the management of fish and wildlife in the history of Western civilization.
We writers tend to pick and choose narratives that best fit our mindset and, in some cases, even our perceived prejudices based on personal observation or experience. Last week’s column by Bob Meinecke is an example of pulling tidbits from printed or internet publications, then forming a non-scientific hypothesis and false narrative about the government declaring war on some fish species.
Let’s back up and consider the impact civilization has had on not just fish but also wildlife populations. From the time man figured out how to provide meat for himself and the family, there has been a resultant mass extinction that was the result and consequence of that action. Instead of killing one animal at a time, which is called controlled harvest today, man’s brain has always had the capacity to figure out how to not just feed a family, but to feed an entire clan or village when necessary.
We have seen archeological evidence of our ancestors designing prehistoric animal and fish nets or traps that were very effective in capturing large quantities of game with the least amount of time and energy exchanged in that endeavor.
Over time, Africa, the Middle East, all of Europe, Indo-China and now North and South America lost the megafauna that fed our ancestors. Mammoth, elk, deer, bison, elephants, rhinoceros, wild sheep, lions, tigers, grizzly bears – you name them – are not in the quantities we read about in history books.
Tens of millions of the North American bison herds were eliminated in less than 200 years after the Louisiana Purchase. In my opinion, it is a good thing Theodore Roosevelt and other like-minded individuals had the presence of mind to understand we humans needed to conserve and protect what was left of a continent once filled with vast quantities of wildlife and wild native fish before they were all gone so that future generations could marvel at and appreciate what once was.
The point of this narrative is to let readers know that conservation is a relatively new concept in the history of man. For instance, Yellowstone became a national park under President Grant in 1872. So, the USA had its first piece of land that measured 2.22 million acres, or 3,472 square miles.
This wilderness was set aside to protect its amazing geothermal and geographical features plus the park’s natural resources in the form of wildlife, birds and fish. Once the land surrounding Yellowstone was set aside as national forest lands (Shoshone, Bridger-Teton and Custer-Gallatin and Carabou-Targhee National Forests today), the land mass practically tripled in size, resulting in the ability to manage animal migration and native cutthroat trout migration and connectivity to rivers, streams and lakes inside and outside of Yellowstone itself.
I am one who appreciates the hard work of those early conservationists. There are still mistakes being made by agencies in charge of managing fisheries and wild birds and game. Learning from these mistakes results in an ever changing web of scientific research, angler and hunter input and adaptive management policies result in learning as they go. The same is supposed to be true for those of us who like to hunt and fish. Nothing stays the same in nature. It is by provident design supposed to be dynamic and ever changing as the planet ages.
The advent of refrigerated railroad cars gave those that had an interest in the sport of fishing, fishing diversity and even the early stages of fishery management discover that trout, salmon, char, bass and other fish species could be artificially bred, or “spawned” in what are now commonly called fish hatcheries. Once the science of artificial fertilization became successful enough, the fertilized eggs or living fry from hatching the eggs in an artificial environment were shipped literally around the globe within a few decades.
Brook trout from the East Coast were shipped to the West Coast and states in between that had cold, clean water. Rainbow trout from the McCloud River were, in turn, exchanged with the East Coast fish horticulturists. Before you knew it, these exotic species were busy reproducing and replacing any wild native trout or char stocks left in any of the United States. Soon, ships sailing to England and Scotland were sending to the U.S. brown trout from the Scottish Highland lakes, then mainland Europe joined in the fish exchange and sent what are commonly called German Browns to the U.S.
Of course, fish and game management was in its infancy in the Victorian period and fishery managers who had little scientific training other than procreating fish species, so everyone happily joined in these fish exchanges until the trout or char found in the rivers of the USA today are a mish mash of what has turned out to be serious misunderstandings of how and why the native cutthroat lived in the interior mountainous regions of the West, while rainbow trout were indigenous to the coastal and estuary river basins of California at the turn of the 19th century.
It should be pointed out that the industrial complex found on the East Coast had dammed many rivers and streams for the milling of grains or for the turning of machinery by hydro-power as early as the Revolutionary War, so we could mass produce threads, line, clothing, munitions and other textile goods for an ever-burgeoning and expanding U.S. population.
On the West Coast, hydraulic mining for gold, silver and other metals had reduced the once huge Pacific salmon and steelhead runs from tens of millions of fish per year to less than 10,000 per year in California. Other factors that caused the decline of trout and salmonid populations were clearcut logging practices and the damming and diversion of rivers and streams for power and irrigation from California to Washington.
The same practices also decimated native cutthroat fisheries, bull trout (an Ice Age and Western cousin of the Eastern Brook Trout) along the front of the Rockies from Arizona to British Columbia once the native indigenous peoples were put on reservations and the once vast herds of buffalo were replaced by sheep and cattle.
If you are still with me, let’s address several of the misconceptions in Meinecke’s column. First to mention are golden trout. These fish originated in the upper Kern River drainages in the high Sierras of Central California and were an isolated specie of rainbow trout that, over time, became golden trout due to genetic isolation. These trout are not native to Wyoming nor the Wind River Mountain Range, but they came from fish stocking exchanges between the state of California and Wyoming sometime before or after World War II. They are now found in the Winds, the Cloud Peak Wilderness of the Bighorn Mountains, the upper Copper Lakes which feed Sunlight Creek and some other lakes in the upper Beartooth Plateau.
The introduction of brook trout to Wyoming came about because there was already a reduced population of wild, native cutthroat trout of which there are four recognized species in our state. As detailed above, industry, over-harvest, habitat destruction via logging, grazing and other land uses had pretty much devastated the cutthroat trout throughout the interior Western states from Nevada all the way to Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Arizona by the late 1880s and certainly by the 1920s.
That occurred not because cutthroat trout are “puny” but because there were few game laws, regulations and a good population of game wardens to enforce and protect the cutthroat. People looked at fish as a never-ending resource.
We know now that was a serious mistake. As an aside, the same issue was true for other trout and salmon populations just about everywhere in the U.S. and that was rainbow trout, Pacific salmon, Pacific steelhead, Atlantic salmon and char species like the 17 different brook trout in the Eastern U.S., as well as bull trout, an inland sub specie of Arctic char.
Brook trout were introduced to provide more sporting opportunities and were promoted by the outdoor magazines at the time. Outdoor Life, Field and Stream and other publications held the brook trout in high esteem because of its color and the fact that many of the newly rich from the industrialism of America angled for this fish throughout the upper middle class populations who could afford to take vacations and spend time in the Appalachian and Adirondack mountains.
In Wyoming and other Western states, the brook trout were a novelty, so they were first stocked to re-supply the rivers and streams that had been fished out or that had low density populations of cutthroat still surviving.
Brook trout and lake trout are related and come from the northern tiers of Canada and the upper northwest United States and could be called cousins to each other, as Mr. Meinecke pointed out. We now understand that brook trout are voracious in appetite and also able to reproduce and spread out in the habitat to which they were introduced as non-native fish, but, again, viewed as a replacement for a depleted cutthroat fishery for anglers who had no idea a native trout should take precedence over one that is non-native.
Over time, the Eastern brook trout has dominated rivers, streams and lakes in the mountainous regions of our state and the rest of the West. Brook trout eat cutthroat eggs and cutthroat fry when swimming aside native cutthroat. Therefore they competed against cutthroat trout and are seen as competition that seriously impedes a native cutthroat trout’s ability to recover and re-populate in sustainable numbers in their once native ranges including the Big Horn, Wind River, Shoshone, Greybull, Wood River and the lower Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone in northwest Wyoming.
Lake trout were first introduced into Yellowstone waters in the early 1900s. I have personally witnessed photographs of early fishermen and women with lake trout on stringers of Yellowstone cutthroat trout caught from Yellowstone Lake. These photos were from 1929-1945.
Since lake trout are slow growers and can live to 40 or 50 years of age, it took decades before the lake trout population was large enough in numbers and size to begin making a dent in the population of native Yellowstone cutthroat in Yellowstone Lake and also the upper Yellowstone River headwaters in what we call the Thorofare country. By the ’90s the lake trout population had begun to exterminate and replace native cutthroat as the dominant predator fish species in the Yellowstone plateau.
Through extreme lake trout eradication efforts by Wyoming Game & Fish, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Yellowstone and non-profit organizations such as the East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited Chapter in Cody beginning in the early 2000s, the lake trout population has now been reduced to “manageable numbers” and the Yellowstone cutthroat is finally making a huge comeback. It has taken 20-plus years for this to transpire, but the good news for Yellowstone cutthroat inside the park and the Thorofare region is that the cutthroat numbers are once again increasing to sustain a very necessary fishery.
Finally, cutthroat trout do not spawn in the fall as indicated in the Meinecke article, they are spring spawners. They are part of Yellowstone’s ecosystem since the last glaciation period, if not before. Because they spawn in the spring, grizzly bears and other omnivore predators are able to find a rich protein source in tributary creeks which feed into the Yellowstone and Thorofare River systems while waiting for the snows to leave the high country and elk, deer, antelope and moose migrate back to Yellowstone to spend the summers before migrating out again.
Thank you for sticking with me thus far in the discussion. Part two next week will deal with the threat non-native fish can be to not just fish populations but also other delicate parts of water-based ecosystem and why these non-natives need to be eliminated even when they were originally planted or introduced by G & F, bucket biologists, migratory birds and the like.
