After officials called off Friday’s contests of the Cheyenne Softball Invitational due to weather, the Cody softball team managed to cram in three games on Saturday against some of the top returning teams in the state, dropping three close matchups to start the season.
Cody fell to Cheyenne East 4-2 in game one, Campbell County 8-3 in game two and Laramie 8-6 in game three.
All three were called due to time in order to get each team three games for the day.
“We played three of the toughest teams in the state and we were pretty well matched with them,” junior captain Morgan Evans said. “We were a little new and a little rusty, but our pitchers did really well and defense was pretty solid. I think that’s what kept us in most of the games.”
The Fillies got three complete games from their starting pitchers.
Sophomore Ellie Ungrund gave up just five hits in four innings in the 4-2 loss to East, a team that knocked the Fillies out of the state tournament last season 27-7.
Sophomore captain Violet Wollschlager went five innings and gave up just six hits in the 8-3 loss against Campbell County.
Sophomore Riley Simone pitched a gem through three innings against Laramie before the Lady Plainsmen rallied in the fourth to get past the Fillies 8-6.
“It was fun watching Riley pitch the whole game against Laramie,” coach Chad Smith said. “She had torn a ligament in her knee playing basketball and hadn’t played softball in over a year. She came out right away and struck out the side and had a couple of nice hits to help her own cause.”
East scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings of game one before the Fillies settled down and put up two runs of their own in the third to pull to within 4-2.
Time ran out after a scoreless fourth inning as the Fillies showed plenty of improvement since last year’s 27-7 loss at state.
“We were making plays all day, we communicated really well and we were just trying to get back into the swing of it,” senior captain Emily Egger said. “For the first time playing in a real game and playing off a live pitcher I think we did really well.”
The Fillies trailed just 5-3 heading into the final inning against returning state champion Campbell County before the Lady Camels put up three runs in the fifth to walk off with the 8-3 win.
It took until game three for the Filly bats to wake up after a chilly morning of action. Cody combined for four hits through the early games.
“We didn’t hit the ball really well in the first two games,” Smith said. “But we had a lot of quality at bats. Our kids were taking pitchers deep into counts which was something we worked on last year.”
In the first ever match-up for the Fillies with Laramie, Cody came out swinging, scoring five runs in the first three innings behind Simone.
“She was locating her pitches well,” Smith said. “All three pitchers did that. She was throwing low, low and away and at the end got a little worn down.”
Laramie put up six runs in the fourth before the Fillies added a run at the bottom of the inning and the game timed out.
“The coaches kind of wanted to test us and see what kind of team we are this year,” Egger said. “They moved us around a lot and we saw some good pitchers with lots of different speeds.”
Freshman Montana Massey and sophomore Taydon Schoening could start working their way into the lineup on the mound, as plenty of young Fillies begin to make their marks on the field.
Massey finished off the game against Laramie with a couple of big hits.
Freshman Emma Lindahl added an inside the park home run.
Sophomore Katie Brasher had an outstanding performance behind the plate.
“She was like a brick wall out there,” Smith said.
For young catchers, Brasher and junior Jayma Tuttle already have a solid foundation with their pitchers.
“I think our pitchers did amazing. All three have put in the hours of hard work in the off season and it really showed in the games,” Brasher said. “Being a catcher can be stressful at times, but this team makes it worth it with all the smiles and laughs.”
Cody will return to action on March 29 for a pair of non-conference matchups with Worland on its home turf starting at 3:30 p.m.
“Those three games on Saturday had nothing to do with our conference record or qualifying for state, so we did some different things and every team got in all of those games and got some good competition,” Smith said. “Our girls know they can play with anyone in the state and it was nice getting that tournament in this year after the weather canceled it last year.”
