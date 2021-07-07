The Cody Legion baseball team lit up the scoreboard in its final regular season doubleheader on Tuesday, outscoring Powell 27-1 at home.
The Cubs (32-15, 8-0 conference) defeated the Pioneers 10-1 and 17-0. It was also senior night for Devyn Engdahl.
“I’ve been playing here for a while so it’s a little sad, but it feels good,” he said. “We played really well and sent a message to them and the state.”
The Cubs also split with Casper on Monday and host the Cody Tourney this weekend to close out the regular season.
Cody 10, Powell 1
In a rematch just five days after their first meeting, the Pioneers were fired up early in the opening game and scored first with a run in the second.
The lead was short-lived though, as the Cubs scored three in the bottom of the inning on four walks, a single by Chance Moss and passed ball.
“We came out strong and once we got going they quieted down,” Engdahl said.
The Cubs went up 5-1 in the third on singles by Jack Schroeder and Devyn Engdahl.
In the fifth, Tristan Blatt and Schroeder hit back-to-back doubles. Singles by Engdahl, Trey Thomasson and Ethan Johnston, and a fielder’s choice by Moss helped score four more.
Cody’s final run came on a single by Dominic Phillips in the sixth.
“Offensively we’re starting to make adjustments pitch by pitch and it’s good to see that up and down our lineup,” coach Bart Grenz said.
At the plate, Engdahl went 3-for-4, and Blatt and Schroeder 2-4.
Schroeder pitched 6 innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out six. Tyler Grenz pitched 1 inning and allowed one hit.
“Jack threw well,” coach Grenz said. “I thought Powell did a good job running counts and his pitch count go up there a little bit but it was a good day.
“Tyler came in and looked sharp in relief.”
Cody 17, Powell 0
It didn’t take long for the Cubs to get going in the first inning. Tyler Grenz hit a single and then Blatt hit a two run shot over the center field fence.
It didn’t stop there. Schroeder hit a double, Engdahl, Wyatt Carlson and Phillips singled to make it 4-0. The final run of the frame came in on a passed ball.
In the second, Johnston reached on an error. Then with two outs, Engdahl was hit by a pitch and Thomasson hit a double to bring in a run. Singles by Carlson and Phillips helped bring in three more to make it 9-0.
Cody’s high-scoring continued in the third when it went through the entire lineup.
The Cubs loaded the bases on an error, fielder’s choice and a walk. Schroeder then clobbered the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for a grand slam.
“It’s always fun to see some long balls, especially against those guys,” Engdahl said.
Cody took advantage of two more errors, and had a single by Thomasson, double by Grady McCarten and sac fly by Tyler Grenz to go up 16-0.
The final run came in the fourth on a single by Ty Peterson.
“It felt good nice to have a couple big wins against a team we’ll see at state,” Johnston said.
Just six Pioneers reached base during the game.
“Defensively we played well and kept them from getting extra bases,” Engdahl said.
Cody finished with 14 hits. Blatt, Thomasson and Phillips went 2-3, and Schroeder and Carlson 2-4.
Johnston earned the win, going 5 innings and giving up two hits while striking out five.
“I felt good out there and threw a lot of strikes,” he said. “We had great defense.”
Casper 5, Cody 3
The Cubs struggled to hit against Casper in the first game, losing the close matchup.
“Casper came out really strong in our games,” Grenz said. “They have a good club and the kid they threw in game one was sharp.”
Cody scored a run in the fourth on a walk and single by Engdahl. It added two more in the seventh on a single by Thomasson, two walks and single by Johnston.
“We were a little lethargic after a few days off, but I thought our kids did better as the game went on.”
Casper scored two in the third and fourth and one in the fifth.
Cody finished with three hits. Johnston went 1-2, and Thomasson and Engdahl 1-3.
“He (Casper pitcher) threw a lot of strikes and we struggled with the slower pitching a little bit,” Johnston said.
Thomasson pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up four runs on six hits. McCarten pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits.
Cody 14, Casper 10
In a back-and-forth second game, the Cubs clinched the win in the seventh inning.
In the frame, Blatt was hit by a pitch, Schroeder hit a single, Engdahl a double and Thomasson a single. The final run scored on an error.
“We scored runs back and forth but battled and stayed in it,” Johnston said. “We scored enough to win.”
Cody scored three runs in the first on two walks, two hit batters, a single by Johnston, and sac flies by Blatt and Dominic Phillips.
The Drillers tied it in the third but Cody took a 6-3 lead in the fourth, which included a double by Grenz and singles by Engdahl and Thomasson.
Casper tied it again in the bottom of the frame before Cody scored four in the fourth on singles by Grenz, Johnston, Blatt, Schroeder and Engdahl. Schroeder stole home for the final run.
After the Drillers tied it in the fifth, both teams were scoreless in the sixth.
At the plate, Engdahl went 3-4, Thomasson 2-3, Johnston 2-4 and Grenz 2-5.
Cody sent six pitchers to the mound. Phillips pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on no hits. Trey Schroeder went 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on three hits. Moss went 1 inning and gave up no runs or hits. Carlson pitched 1 inning and allowed four runs on three hits. Eli Johnston earned the win, giving up no runs on no hits through 1 2/3 innings. Blatt threw two pitches to close out the game.
Cody Tourney
Friday
5 p.m.: Colorado Springs vs. Jackson
7:30 p.m.: Cody vs. Jackson
Saturday
1 p.m.: Gallatin Valley vs. Jackson
3:30 p.m.: Gallatin Valley vs. Colorado Springs
6 p.m.: Cody vs. Colorado Springs
Sunday
10:30 a.m.: Colorado Springs vs. Gallatin Valley
1 p.m.: Cody vs. Jackson
3:30 p.m.: Cody vs. Gallatin Valley
