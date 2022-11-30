The Cody Bronc football team will have a little different look next season, as 22 seniors played their final game in blue and gold in the 3A state championship game in Laramie.
It’s safe to say plenty of talent on both sides of the ball will be sorely missed, as 13 of those seniors finished their final seasons with All-State and/or All-Conference honors.
“This is just a special group of guys on and off the field,” coach Matt McFadden said. “They are great leaders in and out of the locker room, are great listeners and learners, and I have never had any disciplinary issues with any of them, something that is rare with any group of kids.”
The Broncs finished the regular season undefeated at 8-0 and stormed through the playoffs with a pair of convincing wins, eventually hobbling into the title game missing some key elements that had been there the past few seasons. They fell to Star Valley 14-7.
Cody finished the season leading the conference in rushing yards with 2,730 and total rushing touchdowns with 40.
The Bronc offense led the conference in yards per game, points per game (48.3) and total touchdowns with 72.
No defense in the conference gave up fewer rushing yards per game, or finished with more tackles for loss or sacks.
The stats are impressive, but more so since the majority of the All-State and All-Conference selections gave way to the second string in the second half of most games in blowout victories.
Those selections include:
All-State
Luke Talich
Quarterback, Safety
3A West Defensive Player of the Year
Talich finished the season second in the conference in TD passes and led the conference by far in QB efficiency.
He led the team in rushing, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry, and was fourth on the team in overall tackles.
“Luke is super explosive on both sides of the ball,” McFadden said. “For him to win the defensive MVP in the conference shows what every coach thought about him. He’s a physical player and he is going to have a lot of success at the next level.”
Matt Nelson
Corner, Kicker, Running back
3A West Special Teams Player of the Year
Nelson finished with the longest punt return of the season, 64 yards against Green River.
He averaged 22.1 yards per reception with nine touchdowns to lead the conference, and averaged 11.5 yards carry with eight touchdowns.
He kicked off 60 times with 21 touchbacks to lead the conference.
“He is the best corner I have ever coached,” McFadden said. “And this year he had a huge breakthrough on the offensive side of the ball. It was just big play after big play.”
Remy Broussard
Linebacker, Running back
Broussard finished the season with longest TD reception of the year, 84 yards against Buffalo.
He ended the season with 26.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
“He is another very good, very athletic player,” McFadden said. “On defense he plays the run game extremely well and then he has the skills to also drop back and play man-to-man in coverage.”
Jack Schroeder
Linebacker, Running back
Schroeder finished second in rushing for the Broncs with 573, and led the team in total tackles with 66 including 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
“He could have been All-State at either linebacker or running back, but he got it for running back,” McFadden said. “We didn’t run him much early in the year, but once the playoffs came you saw what he was capable of. He has great vision, is very physical, isn’t afraid of contact and is one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever been around.”
Jace Grant
Lineman
3A West Lineman of the Year
Grant helped pave the way for the top rushing team in the conference, finished with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and led the team with four sacks.
“Jace is just so good on either side of the ball,” McFadden said. “He is extremely physical, has a great motor and is in such good condition you never had to pull him off the field. He is a great all-around kid on and off the field, and is the only kid that can sing the National Anthem and then go in and go rip the quarterback’s head off.”
Grayson Beaudrie
Linebacker, Running back
Despite missing time with a knee injury, Beaudrie finished third in total tackles for the Broncs with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
He also rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
“Grayson is another super physical linebacker,” McFadden said. “He has a very high football IQ, He understands the game and studied the game. I don’t think people realize how smart he was on the field and the job he did in film study.”
Keegan Hensley
Lineman
Hensley blocked for the top rushing offense, and finished with two sacks and a blocked kick.
“Keegan was a program guy and this was his first year starting,”McFadden said. “He just worked his tail off for three years in the weight room and on the practice field. He kind of went from a tall, skinny kid to a big, athletic tackle. I was so happy to see his hard work pay off.”
Logan McLeod
Lineman
McLeod was nearly perfect snapping the ball all season in the Broncs up-tempo, shotgun offense.
“We moved him to center last year with the thought he would be the starter this year,” McFadden said. “He just had a terrific year. He touches the ball every time in a 100% shotgun offense. He really worked hard and learned the technical aspects of the position and it all came together this year.”
Lane Rhode
Punter, Corner
Rhode finished the season with the fourth best punting average in the conference with a long of 58 yards.
“Lane had a great year as a punter, but was excellent on both sides of the ball,” McFadden said. “He was starting at corner and just got better and better. He had a really, really terrific state game, and as a punter he really bailed us out of some tough situations.”
All-Conference
Wilkins Radakovich
Receiver
“Wilkins got a lot of playing time this year and was always a deep threat,” McFadden said. “But the impressive thing to me was how well he blocked. He was very unselfish and blocked really hard. We don’t have those big running plays without that.”
Dominic Phillips
Lineman
“Dom didn’t come out his sophomore and junior years, but he came out his senior year and we are glad he did,” McFadden said. “We moved him to nose guard and he was just a different type of player there than we have had for a long time.”
Graidin Arnold
Lineman
“He is another kid that really bought into the program and worked really hard,” McFadden said. “He is a little undersized but very strong and very fast. He was in the backfield before anyone would know it.”
Trey Thomasson
Running back, Linebacker
“Trey was our Swiss Army Knife,” McFadden said. “He did everything for us, kicking, running, defense, blocking. We could put him at wing and he could catch the ball. He is just a really, really good athlete you can move all around and he can handle that physically and mentally which is tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.