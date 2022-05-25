Meeteetse High School football standout Kalvin Erickson said on senior day last fall that his goal was to continue playing football at the next level.
After visiting Central College in Pella, Iowa, this spring, and signing his letter of intent to play for the Dutch, he will now have that opportunity he has been dreaming of his whole life.
“One thing I wanted to do with a school that far away was to go visit and I was able to find the time to do that,” Erickson said. “I got to meet with most of the coaches, quite a few of the players and tour all of the facilities. It looked like a great place to be.”
Central College is a private four-year liberal arts school with a student body of around 1,100, features 73 academic programs and its football team competes in American Rivers Conference of Division III.
“I was using NCSA (Next College Student Athlete), a big recruiting organization. They really help kids and coaches get in contact,” Erickson said. “They have a checklist of stuff. The more you have in there, the better the odds of finding what you are looking for.”
The numbers from his senior year alone were enough to stand out.
Erickson finished the 2021 season with the three top receiving performances in 1A, highlighted by a 12 catch, 257 yard, three touchdown performance in week one against Bridger.
He also combined for 19 catches, 417 yards and seven touchdowns in two games against Dubois and Encampment.
On defense he also posted the best individual performance in 6-man football this season, racking up 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and interception against No. 1 ranked Little Snake River in early November.
He earned All-Conference and All-State honors his junior and senior years.
“When Kalvin got on the field his freshman year he was just a menace to all of the older kids on the field,” coach Zeb Hagen said.
With 19 players on his freshman year team and six seniors, he still had to work to see any playing time on the field.
“I was always on the scout team,” Erickson said. “I ended up getting scout MVP that year so I was helping push the other kids.”
When those big roster numbers fell by half, he had to step up and help lead a small team that still found plenty of success in the win column.
The support of the Meeteetse community and school were also instrumental in achieving his goals.
“The community wants to see us succeed and they give us the opportunities,” Erickson said. “This summer our rec district opened up the gym at 6:30 in the morning, so there would be a group of us in there every morning lifting. It definitely helped.”
It’s never easy making the transition from high school player to college athlete, and the jump from 6-man football to 11-man will be a challenge.
“What stuck out to me about the players there was the average size seemed to be around 6’3” or 6’4” and they all had to be around 230 pounds,” Erickson said. “They are definitely some big dudes.”
But with the size came the same kind of friendliness and spirit a small-town Wyoming athlete is familiar with.
“The town is a little bigger than Cody, but not a whole lot bigger,” Erickson said. “But the players and the people were always greeting each other and were very welcoming to my parents and me.”
He will need to report to campus by Aug. 9 and plans to study business at Central College.
“I’m nervous and excited,” Erickson said. “It’s a long ways away, but I’m excited about trying something new.”
