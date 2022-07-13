Summer has finally arrived in northern Wyoming, and the high country forests are beginning to awaken. Severe flooding from a historically wet June has left parts of Yellowstone National Park in a state of disrepair, but the vast and far less visited Shoshone National Forest to the park’s east is open and as rugged as ever with opportunities for every recreation level.
As in every national forest and all public land across the U.S., seasonal crews have returned and begun the annual work of ensuring that facilities and trails are open and accessible to the millions who enjoy these spaces. For the Shoshone, the work this year is well defined. Flooding and snowfall have left many of the forest’s beloved trails in need of a little extra maintenance and improvement compared to previous seasons.
Some of the Shoshone’s most famed and rugged backcountry can be accessed from the South Fork of the Shoshone River that feeds into Buffalo Bill Reservoir, just west of Cody. This section of the forest is far less visited than the North Fork, which leads to the east gate of Yellowstone. Visitors to this section of the forest will be greeted by rolling high desert hills that host an abundance of deer and elk with the occasional pronghorn. Farther into the South Fork, thousand-foot cliffs rise from the valley floor. Dozens of waterfalls fall from their sides providing a near endless display of the unconquered beauty that northern Wyoming has to offer. Above the cliffs, the high peaks of the Wapiti Range can be seen to the north and the Carter Range rises to the south. Beyond the cliffs, a vast wilderness awaits the bold traveler.
A great early-season trail to access the high country from the South Fork is Boulder Basin. The trail reaches into the rugged and remote north end of the Carter Range while traversing over high, windswept mesas overlooking the lush South Fork valley. The trail can be accessed from the Boulder Basin Trailhead located near the South Fork Work Center. High desert sagebrush, growing well above six feet, gives way to a lush forest for the first four miles of the trail. For the uninitiated to Boulder Basin, the first four miles are nothing short of brutal. Those breathtaking cliffs that were previously mentioned must first be climbed, but once overcome, the journey will reward the stubborn. Beyond those cliffs lie the famed Absaroka high country valleys and gentle hills with countless elk gorging on young grass. This season is particularly lush thanks to late spring snow and an especially wet June. Wildflowers have begun to burst from the high country hillsides. The purples of lupine and larkspur and the bold orange and reds of Indian paintbrush dominate the windswept hillsides.
The lower elevations of Boulder Basin are still severely scarred from a nearly two-decade-old fire. Ancient, charred pines will fall and provide a nearly impassable obstacle for any visitor to the forest. Boulder Basin’s accessibility into the high country luckily makes it a priority for Shoshone’s trail crews. Their work is evident along the trail. The trail resembles a tunnel hacked through fire-hardened pines. The method to maintain these trails deep in the Washakie Wilderness has remained unchanged for nearly a century. Power tools and anything motorized are illegal once in the wilderness. Trail crews, with the aid of horses and mules, use a variety of saws and axes to hack their way into the wilderness. The most prized of these tools is the crosscut saw. Six feet of century-old steel manned by a crew of two continues to command a reverence among crews for its resilience and efficiency at removing trees of any thickness or difficulty.
The trails were clear and the only obstacle awaiting visitors will be mud and late-season runoff that has turned sections of the trail into a perennial creek. Boulder Creek remains high, but sections remain passable, especially for anyone on a horse. Bear tracks remained few and far between. Their absence was compensated by an abundance of elk taking advantage of lush early-season grass growing in the burned-out basin. Anyone willing to brave the cliffs of Boulder Ridge will be rewarded with clear trails, raging streams and miles of open wilderness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.