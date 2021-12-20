The Cody Broncs wrestling team made good use of the healthy grapplers they had over the weekend, as five of eight varsity wrestlers made the “Best of the Best” matches in Worland.
Thursday night’s dual in Cody was canceled as Lander was whittled down to five wrestlers due to illness.
“The sick bug struck us, too,” coach Trev Wood said. “We dwindled down to 10 wrestlers in Worland. But we wanted to get some competition in before the end of the year.”
Ty Peterson (126 pounds), Grayson Beaudrie (182), Jace Grant (195), Danny Becker (220) and Zach Barton (285) all finished the weekend one of the best in their division, with Beaudrie winning his championship match and finishing the Battle in the Bighorns the “Best of the Best” in a convincing 21-11 victory over Worland’s Josh Rose.
“The championship match went really well,” Beaudrie said. “I kind of wore him down and just kept scoring points. He tried to throw me three different times, and I just tossed him on his back.”
Peterson started out with a win by fall in 37 seconds on his way to a solid weekend. He also added pins in 25 seconds and 58 seconds. He added two more wins by fall on his way to the Best of the Best matchup.
Grant returned to the mat for the first time this season and started out with a win by fall on his way to a number of wins at the Battle in the Bighorns.
“It was my first time back wrestling since my knee injury last winter,” Grant said. “It was good to get back on the mat. My double leg was working for me, so that was awesome, and I got second in Best of the Best which was cool.”
Becker dominated in his debut at 220 after stepping up to 285 the week prior and racked up four early wins by fall, none of them lasting over 35 seconds.
The Broncs had duals with Douglas, S.D., Star Valley, Rock Springs, Torrington (twice), Rawlins and Thermopolis.
“We were open in eight of the 14 weight classes, so we started each dual down 48 points unless the opposing team was also open in that weight class,” Wood said. “We were able to tie Torrington both times, but we lost to criteria both times.”
Barton added a 16-1 technical fall to a couple of convincing wins by fall in a solid weekend.
Micah Grant finished the weekend with a number of wins by fall at 138 pounds.
Garrett Madole at 120 pounds finished with a pair of wins.
Dustin Larson (132) racked up three wins and finished with a win by fall in under a minute.
Santino Rivas (152) started out with a win by fall on his way to winning two matches.
“We met some great competition, and every wrestler came away with some learning experiences going into the new year,” Wood said.
The Broncs grapplers will start the new year hosting Lander for a dual Jan. 4.
