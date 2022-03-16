The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is March 24-25 in Cody. The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn, 1701 Sheridan Ave.
The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.
The Commission will be asked to approve a preliminary FY 2023 budget and the translocation of swift fox to the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, as well as elect a new president and vice president.
Planned informational presentations by the department include the life cycle of burrowing owls, the department’s fiscal feasibility project, website redesign, elk management, wildlife crossing projects and the Cody Region office construction.
A full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website.
To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available. e. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.
