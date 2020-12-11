The Meeteetse Lady Longhorns basketball team faced off against the Worland Lady Warriors sophomore squad Friday night, coming away with a 46-37 victory.
The Lady ’Horns showed off their athleticism in the first half, scrapping for 50-50 balls and never letting Worland get anything easy in transition. Senior Samantha May led the way with six first half points, picking up where she left off a season ago.
It was more of the same in the second, with the Lady ’Horns picking their spots when they got them and finding a way to convert when it counted.
Down two at the end of the third quarter, Meeteetse kept fighting, evening the score at 30 before going on a little run at the end to ice the game. Senior Lexi Allen got a big bucket with 45 seconds to go, then got the steal at the other end to keep the advantage at five points. In the last 30 seconds, the Lady 'Horns were able to add more four more to secure the win.
The Lady ’Horns play again on Saturday, traveling to face 2A Shoshoni for an inter-class matchup. Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m.
