The Cody Kountry Aquatic Swim Team — or CKATS — completed their summer season with the Summer Championships in Gillette from July 14 to 16.
In final results, the team placed fifth out of five competitors in Division 1, with a total of 1,150 points.
Tara Joyce received the top individual honor, earning high point in the 17 & older girls division.
The following students placed in the top three in their respective events over the weekend. Those who placed outside of the top three or were disqualified are not listed. All times are rounded to the nearest second, and events are listed in the order they occurred.
William Deans took second in the Boys 11-12 100 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of one minute and 11 seconds.
Samuel Killpack took second in the Boys 13-14 100 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of 58 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 100 Meter Freestyle with a time of 58 seconds.
Joseph Killpack took first place in the Boys 100 Meter Freestyle with a time of 56 seconds.
Forrest Deans took second place in the Boys 10 and Under 100 Meter Backstroke competition with a time of one minute and 29 seconds.
Summer Lavigne took third place in the Girls 13-14 200 Meter Backstroke competition with a time of two minutes and 51 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first in the Girls 200 Meter Backstroke competition with a time of two minutes and 30 seconds.
Joseph Killpack took first place in the Boys 200 Meter Backstroke competition with a time of two minutes and 24 seconds.
Forrest Deans took first place in the Boys 10 and Under 50 Meter Breaststroke competition with a time of 51 seconds.
William Deans took third place in the Boys 11-12 50 Meter Breaststroke competition with a time of 44 seconds.
Joseph Killpack took second place in the Boys 100 Meter Breaststroke competition with a time of one minute and 17 seconds.
William Deans took first place in the Boys 11-12 400 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of five minutes and 42 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 17 and Older 800 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of nine minutes and 40 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first in the Girls 800 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of nine minutes and 40 seconds.
The CKAT team of Addy Powell, Kaitlin Diver, Kelly Joyce and Lilian Oconnell took third place in the Girls 15-16 200 Meter Medley Relay competition with a time of two minutes and 36 seconds.
The CKAT team of Joseph Killpack, Jonah Woods, Isaac Woods and Samuel Killpack took third place in the Boys 400 Meter Medley Relay competition with a time of 4 minutes and 33 seconds.
Samuel Killpack took second place in the Boys 13-14 50 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of 26 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 50 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of 27 seconds.
Joseph Killpack took first place in the Boys 50 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of 26 seconds.
Forrest Deans took third place in the Boys 10 and Under 50 Meter Fly competition with a time of 44 seconds.
Samuel Killpack took second place in the Boys 13-14 100 Meter Fly competition with a time of one minute and nine seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 100 Meter Fly competition with a time of one minute and eight seconds.
Joseph Killpack took second place in the Boys 100 Meter Fly Competition with a time of one minute and two seconds.
Natalie Kim took third place in the Girls 11-12 100 Meter Breaststroke competition with a time of one minute and 39 seconds.
William Deans took third place in the Boys 11-12 100 Meter Breaststroke competition with a time of one minute and 39 seconds.
Jonah Woods took third place in the Boys 200 Meter Breaststroke competition with a time of three minutes and one second.
William Deans took second place in the Boys 11-12 200 Meter Individual Medley competition with a time of three minutes and 10 seconds.
Samuel Killpack took third place in the Boys 12-14 200 Meter Individual Medley competition with a time of two minutes and 36 seconds.
Joseph Killpack took first place in the Boys 200 Meter Individual Medley competition with a time of two minutes and 25 seconds.
Lavigne took second place in the Girls 13-14 400 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of five minutes and 31 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 17 and older 400 Meter Freestyle with a time of four minutes and 43 seconds.
Summer Lavigne took second place in the Girls 13-14 400 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of five minutes and 31 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 400 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of four minutes and 43 seconds.
The CKAT team of Oconnell, Powell, Kelly Joyce and Diver took third place in the Girls 15-16 200 Meter Freestyle Relay competition with a time of two minutes and 16 seconds.
The CKAT team of Lavigne, Elle Ortner, Kim and Tara Joyce took third place in the Girls 400 Meter Freestyle relay competition with a time of four minutes and 32 seconds.
William Deans took second place in the Boys 11-12 200 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of two minutes and 39 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 200 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of two minutes and twelve seconds.
Forrest Deans took third place in the Boys 10 and Under 100 Meter Fly competition with a time of one minute and 49 seconds.
Forrest Deans took first place in the Boys 10 and Under 50 Meter Backstroke competition with a time of 42 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 100 Meter Backstroke competition with a time of one minute and 10 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 17 and Older 1500 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of 19 minutes and 33 seconds.
Tara Joyce took first place in the Girls 1500 Meter Freestyle competition with a time of 19 minutes and 33 seconds.
The CKATS are a USA Swimming, year-round, competitive swim team based out of Cody.
