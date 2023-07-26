image

Members of the CKAT swim team include:

Front row: Sofia Garcia

Second row: Natalie Kim, Forrest Deans, William Deans, Summer LaVigne, Lilian Jones, Kelly Joyce, Kaitlin Diver, Addy Powell

Back row: Tara Joyce, Jonah Woods, Joseph Killpack, Samuel Killpack, Elle Ortner, Isaac Woods

 Courtesy photo

The Cody Kountry Aquatic Swim Team — or CKATS — completed their summer season with the Summer Championships in Gillette from July 14 to 16.

