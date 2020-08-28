The Cody girls volleyball team swept 2A Shoshoni in its season opener Friday.
The Fillies defeated the Lady Wranglers 25-10, 25-11, 25-9.
The first set was close early until Cody went on an 8-0 run that included a kill and two aces by Autumn Wilson, and a tip and kill by Brittan Bower. Leading 17-7, the Fillies continued to pull away. Grace Shaffer and Lake Harrison recorded kills late in the game, and both Reece and Kennedi Niemann had aces.
Cody pulled away much soon in the second set. Up 8-4, the Fillies scored 12 straight points in a run the included some unforced errors by Shoshoni. The Fillies started trying some different looks offensively late in the game which led to a few hitting errors, but it didn't take long to clinch the second win.
The Fillies quickly went up 10-1 in the third set. Early on Harrison and Shaffer had kills, and Niemann and Bower aces. Shoshoni made a comeback though and pulled within five before Cody scored seven straight to go up 19-7. Leading 23-9 a short while later, kills by Wilson and Harrison closed out the set.
Cody hosts Lander on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.