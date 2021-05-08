The Cody boys soccer team is in the home stretch of the season, needing victories to build momentum for the playoffs and maintain their state-bound position in the 3A West. A pair of wins against conference foes Lyman and Mountain View this weekend has kept the squad in that place.
The weekend matches, both on the road, started Friday night in Lyman. A forfeit earlier in the season meant this was the first time the Broncs saw the Eagles. It didn’t matter, as the Broncs dominated the match, winning 9-0. Sophomore Matt Nelson had four goals, junior C.J. Dominick had three, and seniors Wyatt Becker and Jackson Gail scored one each.
The Broncs kept it rolling against Mountain View on Saturday, beating the Buffalos 3-0 in a windy game on goals from Nelson, Gail and freshman Colby Balyo, his first of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.