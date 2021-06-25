The Cody Legion baseball team opened the Lions Wood Bat Tournament with losses to the World Showcase squad and Miles City, Mont. on Friday.
Games continue Saturday, with a split Cubs A and B team playing at 5:30 p.m. The A team plays again Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
World A 7, Cody 4
In their third meeting of the week, the Colts defeated the Cubs for the first time.
The World Showcase team got the bats going in the second to score four runs. Cody answered with three in third on a walk, single by Wyatt Carlson, triple by Ethan Johnston and single by Tristan Blatt.
The Colts scored one in the sixth, but in the bottom of the inning a double by Blatt, single by Jack Schroeder and sac fly by Devyn Engdahl made it 5-4.
The World team scored two runs on an error in the seventh and the Cubs wouldn't get anything going in the bottom of the inning.
At the plate, Blatt went 2-3, Carlson 1-2, and Jack Schroeder and Johnston 1-3.
Blatt pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits. Chance Moss threw on pitch to get the final out in the seventh.
Miles City 6, Cody 3
Cody outhit Miles City 8-6 but couldn't generate the runs needed to win in the second game.
Cody scored one in the first on a double by Tyler Grenz and single by Jack Schroeder. Miles City then scored two in the second and three in the third to take a 5-1 lead.
In the fourth, Dominic Phillips hit a single and Wyatt Carlson a triple to make it 5-2. Carlson scored on an error.
The Outlaws scored one more in the sixth.
Blatt went 2-4, and Grenz, Jack Schroeder and Phillips 1-2.
Dominic Phillips started the game, giving up six runs on six hits through 4 innings. Jace Jarrett pitched 3 innings, giving up no runs on no hits.
