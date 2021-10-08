The Cody Fillies cross country team chalked up another win on Friday in Powell.
Ava Stafford won the event in 19:43.42 as the Fillies placed five runners in the top six finishers. Mekenzie Clark crossed the line second.
The Bronc runners were edged by first place Lander to take second.
Charlie Hulbert finished fourth overall in 17:11.95.
David Juergens landed sixth.
