Yellowstone Quake goalie Michael Allman was asked to do a lot during his time in Cody and the numbers speak for themselves.
During his two-year Quake career Allman faced 3,347 shots, by far the most any goalie took during that time span in the NA3HL league. He never let it get to him, saving at least 90% of those bullets in both seasons. This past season in particular he upped the ante, finishing the year with a sparkling .925 save percentage, good for eighth in the league.
“I was glad to have him for two years,” said Quake coach Phil Oberlin. “I think that his performance over those two years definitely earned him an opportunity to continue playing in college.”
Allman was a big part of the Quake’s turnaround last season. After a dismal 2018-19 season, the team bounced back last season and swept the Gillette Wild in the first round of the Frontier division playoffs before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the season down.
Allman was twice named to the NA3HL top prospects team and last season was named goalie of the year for the Frontier division, along with third team all-NA3HL honors.
Allman, a native of Oslo, Norway, will now be taking his hockey talents to Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich.
“To have the opportunity to compete in college feels great, but it also means that I have to work even harder and be ready for a higher level of hockey,” he said.
After visiting the school and practicing with the team in February, Allman made the decision to move east in the spring.
“I had a couple of schools to choose from, but I felt Aquinas College was the best fit for me,” Allman said. “It’s a young hockey program, but the coach and the team have already accomplished a lot and I see an opportunity to be on a growing team that will keep getting better each year.”
Oberlin said it was the Aquinas coaching staff that sold Allman on the school.
“The coaches did a really good job just making him feel comfortable and wanted,” he said.
The Saints were 24-13 last season, qualifying for the ACHA national tournament that was eventually canceled.
Allman will be challenging former Quake goalie Nick Ottenbacher for playing time at Aquinas. Ottenbacher has spent the past two seasons with the Saints.
Allman is considering studying business at Aquinas.
