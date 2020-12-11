PRs don't usually fall in the first swim meet of the season, but several did for the Cody boys swim team Friday at home.
Only eight of the 12 swimmers on the team were ready for the first meet, but those who competed swam either right at or better than their personal best times coach Jason Koperski said.
Joseph Killpack won the 100 back in a state qualifying time of 59.36, just .7 seconds off the school record set in 1994.
He also finished second in the 200 IM with another state time and was part of the winning 400 meter relay along with Bradley Fick, Trevor Freyder and Joren Vipperman.
Fick cut time in three of his events. He earned a state qualifying time in the 100 free by swimming the first leg of the 400 relay. He also won the 200 free and finished second in the 500 free, earning state times in those as well.
Vipperman finished second in the 50 free and Ethan Hope earned a third-place finish in the 100 free.
The Broncs finished third behind Worland and Powell.
