There’s no question six-man football is a different breed of the sport.
Rosters are thinner as schools are smaller. Strategy is unorthodox.
Each series doesn’t exactly gibe with what one may be familiar with when watching larger programs.
Six-man football can be a struggle and when the injury bug bites, playing in Class 1A makes things all the more difficult.
The Meeteetse Longhorns are feeling these hardships to start the season after success in the non-qualifying “week zero” game and defeating Cody High School’s sophomores, 52-13 at home on Aug. 26.
Once its regular season began about two weeks ago, Meeteetse suffered stings, falling in both weeks one and two.
The Longhorns (0-2) dropped their latest matchups to Kaycee on Friday, 47-14, and on Sept. 1 to Little Snake River High School (LSRHS), 78-21.
The reason for why the early going has been rough is perhaps nagging injuries, but that’s something that comes with the game of football when only a dozen athletes try for the team.
“(Injuries are) going to contribute when only 12 kids come out and you’re missing two starters,” head coach Zeb Hagen said.
“It’s going to have an impact, but with that being said, I think we still just missed some opportunities and I think we still expect to go out there and win. And we didn’t.”
The coach reported junior linebacker and tight end Luukas Ryhti has yet to play in a game as he deals with shoulder issues.
“He’s supposed to get followed up with that on Thursday as far as where he has progressed,” Hagen said, “and we will keep our fingers crossed that he may be able to play this weekend, but it’s a long shot.”
Meanwhile senior captain Joe Pina, a running back and defensive back, suffered injuries to his knee ligaments. Hagen said Pina may not even play this regular season.
“The verdict is still out there,” the coach said. “We just don’t know yet.”
The positives of hardships
Although downed players have hindered the Longhorns, the squad did improve from the week one blowout against LSRHS, securing a smaller gap on the scoreboard against Kaycee.
“Defensively, we just had some miscues and didn’t play like we normally like to play,” the coach said off the loss to its in-conference foe Kaycee. “And then offensively, you know, we were able to kind of get the run game going a little bit better with Jacob Moody.”
Hagen’s sophomore running back, who also plays linebacker, rushed for a whopping 161 yards and ripped two long runs of 50-plus yards.
Moody’s feat was impressive as he is also battling “nagging injuries,” the coach added. Moody scored all of the Longhorns’ points with two touchdown runs.
“It was a combination of just finding the right hole,” Hagen said before complimenting his offensive line.
“They blocked really, really well. I mean right across the board everybody’s got a helmet on somebody.”
Sophomore Max Potas and freshman Remington Harris highlighted the Longhorn defense with 12 tackles (six solo and six assisted) a piece.
“He’s just got a nose for the football,” Hagen said of Harris, a 5-foot-10 outside linebacker.
“He’s making improvements every day, getting more confident playing. … I’m very proud of his efforts.
Hagen also praised Potas, a 5-foot-11 linebacker who weighs in at 170 pounds.
“He’s pretty solid for us,” Hagen added. “He’s one of our better tacklers and he’s pretty aggressive. He’s just got that natural football sense. … He doesn’t make mistakes.”
Meeteetse makes a long trip to the northeastern corner of the state, squaring off near Devils Tower in Hulett.
The Devils, a conference opponent, are also 0-2 as the Longhorns look to turn things around on Friday at 2 p.m.
“I think it should be a competitive game and I hope it is,” Hagen said. “It will take all four quarters (of the game) to win.”
