The annual Ski Swap, hosted by Sunlight Sports and the Cody High School ski team, is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Stock Activities Center.
Gear drop off is 4-7 p.m. Friday or 7-8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unsold gear can be picked up 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Gear not sold or picked up will be donated.
