Henry David Thoreau said, “Many men go fishing all their lives without knowing that it is not the fish they are after.”
This is a profound statement that I have found to be very true in regard to my life as a fisherman. If you give it a good amount of thought, you might find this to be true for you as well.
Since the age of 5, I can recall fishing trip after fishing trip. My dad would round up Mom and his four boys and haul us off to the high country of the Sierra Nevada Mountains where we spent most of the summer fishing with friends and relatives until school began right after Labor Day. When I was a child and teenager, most of these fishing trips were entirely focused on the catching and subsequent meal that followed. Truth be known, fishing was mostly a competition. The one who caught the most for a meal was the winner. It did not matter what sex or gender won, they still received the utmost respect, bragging rights and highest ranking within my family’s hierarchy of anglers.
Limits were generous to begin with in those days, but it seems they were mostly ignored because the trout caught were consumed well before there was any danger of encountering a game warden. I had come to realize that there was much more to fishing than just the catching. So, much to my father’s chagrin and that of cousins and family friends, I began to question why we needed to consume so many trout day after day. Needless to say, I was not a popular guy to have on fishing trips after that.
If memory serves, my approach to fishing changed about the time I obtained a driver’s license and before I left the comfort of family and headed off to college. This was the time I began to understand the quote in the opening paragraph. Fishing with flies and barbless hooks replaced hooks dressed with a worm or my Dad’s favorite trout bait, Velveeta cheese. I found flies to be less damaging and intrusive than fishing with bait. This gave me the chance to decide if a trout, salmon or steelhead was something I could enjoy as sport, or whether they would be a meal.
Many decades have washed under the proverbial bridge since I first realized the journey to different aquatic environments was just as much fun as the actual catching of a fish. The preparation for these trips has been just as exciting too, as flies are tied and fishing gear is accumulated and prepared for whatever species of fish it is that I will be pursuing.
Conversations with guides and other anglers who have already been there and done that also made me realize all the friendships made and the research and preparation are just as important and fun as the actual catching once I arrive to my destination, whether it is a several hours’ drive from Cody, or a several days’ trip filled with exhausting airline flights, lousy meals and questionable motel rooms to foreign lands and exotic waters.
I have sat and pondered relationships, the meaning of life and the pursuit of happiness on many of these trips alone, good friends and also with casual strangers who became fast friends by the time we parted company. I have done the same on salt water flats for tarpon, bonefish and permit in Florida and the Caribbean, teased up billfish in the Pacific from Mexico to Columbia, swung wet flies for steelhead in rivers from northern California to British Columbia and done the same searching for salmon in Alaskan rivers.
Without question I enjoyed fishing for and catching trout or other species once I arrived at a destination. I even admit that I will always enjoy the tug and battle with a fish at the end of my line without feeling the least bit guilty in the heat of the moment. In all the time that has passed since I first questioned the reasons as to why I fish, I have found that my obsession to catch fish has been transformed into something sublime.
Something that escapes definition even though I know my obsession and transformation have substance. Thoreau nailed it in his quote. So did Norman McLean in his epoch epistle, “A River Runs Through It.” I now realize and admit unabashedly that I am definitely haunted by water and all that swims or lives in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.