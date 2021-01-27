The Meeteetse boys basketball team took care of business in its first conference matchup of the season against Ten Sleep, just a day after taking a tough road loss to the Cody junior varsity.
Cody JV 56, Meeteetse 49
The Longhorns played the Broncs JV team on Thursday, losing to Cody 56-49.
Offense was hard to come by in the first quarter for Meeteetse, which notched only seven points. Cody played bully ball on the blocks and had no trouble swatting shots.
The shooting slump didn’t last long for Meeteetse, which pulled within five at halftime. The Longhorns (2-7, 1-0 conference) kept it going in the third, outscoring the Broncs 16-10 in that frame and took a one-point lead into the fourth.
Meeteetse ran out of gas in the final quarter. The Longhorns scored just eight points in the last period.
Senior Dale McBride led the way for the Longhorns with 11 points. Junior Kalvin Erickson snatched up seven steals and five boards to go along with eight points.
Meeteetse 54, Ten Sleep 42
The Longhorns went to Ten Sleep the next day for their first conference game and got to ride the bus back victorious, taking down the Pioneers 54-42.
“It felt great,” junior Mickle Ogden said. “No matter what the score was, it’s a conference win.
“When it’s a conference game, it’s good to win by a lot of points, but it really comes down to, did you win or did you lose. It was good to start off that way.”
It wasn’t an easy road to get there as Meeteetse got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter. The bench stepped up for their older teammates. Fouls were the only blemish in one of the better games the Longhorns have played this season.
“We had 20 fouls sitting on the bench with four starters who fouled out,” Erickson said. “In the last two minutes, it was nerve-wracking. The JV came in and held the lead.”
Junior Dace Bennett notched a season-high 20 points and swiped four steals. Erickson added eight points and matched his season-high with 11 rebounds.
“For some reason every time we go to Ten Sleep, I’m able to have a good game compared to the rest of the season,” Erickson said. “I’ll give their kids credit. They’re big, they’re tall. But if you get the right position down low you can muscle them out of the way and fight to get a better position for that rebound.”
Ogden has been in a bit of a shooting slump but like everyone on the Meeteetse team, has been finding other ways to help his squad. Against Ten Sleep (3-2, 0-2 conference), Ogden grabbed seven rebounds, dished four dimes and racked up five steals. Coach Zeb Hagen has been working to get his sharpshooter back in rhythm.
“I told him he’s got to keep shooting,” Hagen said. “I’d like to see him get a little more out of his comfort zone, get into the key a little deeper, work his game inside to out … he’s a great shooter and good offensive weapon for us.”
Now moving to 2-7 on the year, the Longhorns don’t feel their record reflects the skill of their team. Four of the losses were by seven points or less, and they’ve felt they’ve been competitive in every game.
“I think that it’s great for us to play these bigger teams,” Ogden said. “Yeah, we’re 2-7, but I think it will give us good looks at what it takes for regionals and state … I think it’s good to reflect back on those losses and see what we could have done better, but I also think it’s good to remember we’ve still got the whole second half of our season to go.”
Meeteetse will get the chance to climb closer to .500 this weekend when they go on a road trip to Burlington and Dubois. They’ll tipoff against the Huskies (4-4, 0-0 conference) at 7 p.m. on Friday and face the Rams ( 2-3, 1-0 conference) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
