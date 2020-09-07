Riley Smith battled 97-degree heat and the field and beat them both to win Saturday at the Buffalo Invite and lead the Fillies to a second-place finish.
The Broncs also finished second to Sheridan on a day dominated by the weather.
“It was hot,” said coach Maggie Kirkham.
Smith said the key was in staying hydrated.
“It was very warm so I was proud of the team for pushing through and giving it their all,” she said.
Smith finished in 19:51.39, 30 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Two other Fillies also finished in the top-10, including Ashton Powell (22:17.46) in sixth and Ava Stafford (22:37.17) in eighth.
Other girls finishers were Nicole Wagler (23:02.67) in 14th, Keira Jackson (24:43.44) 22nd, Sierra Vogt (27:26.35) 33rd, Ellie Osborne (27:50.95) 34th and Raelyn Mong (28:49.78) 37th.
The Broncs were led by Wyatt Becker (18:11.64) in sixth. David Juergens (18:34.34) also slipped into the top 10 with a ninth place finish.
Other Cody runners were Riley Nielson (19:12.27) 12th, Charlie Hulbert (19:51.78) 21st, Kyle Graham (20:38.96) 23rd, Ian Graham (20:54.22) 25th, Hayden Campbell (21:33.90) 29th. Marshall Brookins ran in 23:04.45 and Noah Vogt in 23:09.75.
