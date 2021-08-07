The Cody Legion baseball team opened the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament on Friday with a win over Wasilla, Alaska.
Held in Anchorage, the Cubs won 7-2 and advance to face Juneau, Alaska tonight at 9 p.m.
Wasilla scored on run in the first on an error or triple, but then pitcher Tyler Grenz and the Cody defense settled in and the Alaska team only saw one batter reach in the next six innings.
Cody equalized in the bottom of the first on a single by Grenz and double by Tristan Blatt. The Cubs took a 4-1 lead in the third on two walks, and singles by Grady McCarten and Chance Moss.
In the fifth a walk, sac bunt by McCarten and single by Moss made it 5-1. Singles by Wyatt Carlson and Ethan Johnston scored one more in the frame. Cody's final run came in the sixth on a double by Devyn Engdahl and single by Grady McCarten.
Wasilla got two on with singles in the seventh, with one scoring on an error. However the other was caught attempting to steal second to end the game.
At the plate, Chance Moss went 3-for-4 and Carlson and McCarten 2-3.
Grenz earned the win, going 6 innings and giving up one run on one hit. Tristan Blatt pitched the final inning and allowed on run on two hits.
