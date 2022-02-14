Coach Jay McCarten had been waiting all season for the Cody boys basketball team to get everyone on the same page and playing well at the same time, and when that happened on Friday night in Evanston, the result spoke for itself.
Cody stormed out to a 16-0 lead and put together its most compete game of the season in a 74-44 road victory.
Green River, however, shot lights out on Saturday as they cruised to a 57-29 victory over the Broncs as Cody went 1-1 on the road trip.
Cody is now 5-11 overall, 3-4 in conference play.
Luke Talich led four Broncs in double figures against Evanston on Friday night with 21.
Robby Porter added 16 points and Grady McCarten 13 in a convincing conference win.
“We focused last week on some mental aspects and being in the right spots,” coach McCarten said. “I thought our kids did a good job of not having the mental lapses that extended through multiple possessions in that game.”
Wilkins Radakovich helped get the Broncs off to a scorching start with a three-point play off of an offensive board and put back.
Mitchell Schwab hit Talich for an open three and Talich found Radakovich in transition as Cody took a 16-0 lead midway through the opening quarter as the Broncs defense caused trouble for the Red Devils.
“Our half-court trapping was good,” coach McCarten said. “We started out well and continued that throughout the rest of the game.”
Back-to-back threes by Eli Johnston and McCarten stretched the lead to 24-12 midway through the second quarter.
With a 10-point lead entering the third quarter, Porter helped bust things open with a triple followed by a traditional three point play to put Cody up 41-21 and rolling.
Kamden Niemann drilled a shot from deep at the buzzer to end the third frame with the Broncs up 62-31 and in complete control.
Radakovich finished with 11 points for the Broncs. Remy Broussard added four points and Niemann and Johnston three apiece.
On Saturday, the Broncs got into first-quarter foul trouble against Green River and never recovered.
A Niemann jumper pulled the Broncs to with 10-6 early in the second quarter and Radakovich continued to show he can be a force down low battling with a physical Wolves team, but the home team tracked down enough rebounds and forced enough Bronc turnovers to take a 25-12 lead into the break.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and our defensive rebounding needs to improve,” coach McCarten said. “We need to put some more emphasis on that and it will help us going forward.”
Neither team could get much going offensively to start the second half despite trying a little bit of everything.
Chase Hatch came off the bench to help provide a little spark as he had done in the past, but nothing was going in for Cody as they trailed 39-18 at the end of the third quarter.
The Wolves started draining threes in the final frame as the Broncs continued to struggle finding an answer.
A Niemann jumper helped stop the bleeding late in the fourth to make it 52-22 in the middle of a big Green River run, but the Wolves sent the Broncs home with the 57-29 loss.
McCarten led the Broncs with 15 points. Niemann chipped in four points, Radakovich three, Talich three, Schwab two and Porter two.
The Broncs will look to get back on track this week as they host Natrona on Friday night, and then head to Rock Springs on Saturday.
Cody lost to Natrona 49-36 last month in Casper.
The Broncs beat Rock Springs at home 59-46 three weeks ago.
“We’re going to have to be mentally ready to play again,” coach McCarten said. “When we don’t shoot the ball well we need to guard even better. I think we are making some good gains and we’re heading in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.