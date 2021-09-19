The Cody volleyball team split with Star Valley and Jackson during the weekend and are now 11-3 overall.
On Friday, the Fillies had a tight battle with Star Valley but lost 3-1. The Lady Braves won the first two sets 25-23, 26-24. Cody took the next set at 25-23 but lost the final set 25-21.
They rebounded Saturday against Jackson, dropping the first set 25-16, but winning the next three 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.
Cody hosts Riverton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and travels to Powell on Thursday.
