After what the Cody volleyball team considered a lackluster weekend of play, it got back to work Monday with renewed determination.
The Fillies incorporated a few new plays into their offensive arsenal, designed by the players themselves, for its matchup Tuesday against Riverton.
“It worked well and tricked the other side,” Kennedi Niemann said. “It was good to try some new things out and mixing it up makes us tougher to read on offense.”
Those plays, along with an emphasis on defense, helped lead to a 3-0 conference victory. Cody is now 12-3 overall.
“Their goal was to not let any balls drop on the court and they rated themselves a 9.8 out of 10 after the match,” coach Nicole Gwynn said. “I agree with that. They never let up.”
The match was the first home stand for the Fillies and featured a rowdy student section. Originally scheduled for Sept. 10, it was postponed after a positive COVID case in the Lady Wolverine program.
“It was exciting to have a home game during homecoming,” Kennedi Niemann said. “The energy of the crowd helped. It was completely different from last year and nice to have them here.”
In the first set, kills by Kennedi Niemann and Lake Harrison set the tone. A short while later the Fillies were up 10-3 after a 5-0 run that included a block by Reece Niemann, kill by Molly Hays and ace by Ava Meier.
Cody outscored the Lady Wolverines 11-2 to go up 21-5. The run saw multiple kills from Kennedi Niemann and Harrison, along with an ace by Reece Niemann. The Fillies went on to win 25-6.
“They did a great job hitting where I told them to and being aggressive,” Gwynn said.
The Fillies’ momentum continued in the second set as they quickly jumped ahead 10-1. Again Kennedi Niemann and Harrison notched a handful of kills.
Reece Niemann, Autumn Wilson and Victory Buck also had kills in the set as Cody continued to pull away and leading 20-5.
Riverton scored two in a row before Cody closed it out and won 25-7.
“We executed some plays I don’t think anyone else in the state is doing,” Reece Niemann said. “Everyone was hitting good and we played good defense.”
The third set was the closest of the night and even saw the Lady Wolverines take the lead a few times. It was tied 10 times early and at 12-all the Fillies finally started to pull away.
“We had a couple of errors but that’s to be expected,” Gwynn said. “Riverton is a decent team, but eventually we picked it up.”
A Riverton hitting error, push by Reece Niemann and kill by Kennedi Niemann made it 15-12. Tips by Wilson and Harrison helped extend the lead in a 5-1 Filly run to make it 20-13.
Riverton closed the gap slightly, but Cody went on to win 25-18.
“We’ve been doing good this season and it’s great to start conference with a win,” Reece Niemann said.
Cody travels to Powell on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
“It’s one of my favorite games of the year,” Reece Niemann said. “It’s so fun and it’s always a big crowd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.