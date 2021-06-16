One month into the season, the Cody Legion B team is 7-7.
Billings 12, Cody 8
Cody fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a loss to the Billings Scarlets on June 8.
Billings led 10-3 after four innings. Cody mounted a late comeback but couldn’t close the gap.
“Credit Billings, they are a really good baseball team,” coach Sam Buck said. “They pitch well and hit it extremely well. We had to be really good in those basic areas and we weren’t. But as a team we’re still getting better with more reps and game experience. This is a great group of guys and I know they’ll keep getting better.”
Jaxon Hazel went 3-for-3, and William Duke and Jayvin McAlmond 1-2.
Jace Jarrett pitched 3 innings, giving up 10 runs on seven hits. Eli Johnston went 4 innings and allowed two runs on three hits.
Billings 12, Cody 5
The Scarlets put up six runs in the first inning and it proved too much for the Cubs to overcome in the second game.
“We didn’t come close to playing good fundamental baseball,” Buck said. “We walked way too many, made too many fielding errors and had too many base running errors. It was the complete opposite formula for winning baseball.”
At the plate, Johnston went 3-4, and Randell Nielson and Dylan Ungrund 1-2.
Ben Reinker pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on three hits. Duke went 2/3 of an inning and allowed four runs on one hit and Austin Maxfield pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits.
Cheyenne 13, Cody 5
Cody struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Cheyenne Post 6 Prep on June 5, giving up 13 runs on 13 hits in the loss.
Johnston went 3-3 and Hazel 1-1.
Ty Peterson pitched 4 1/3 innings for Cody, giving up 11 hits on 13 hits. McAlmond went 1/3 of an inning and allowed two runs on no hits.
Evanston 11, Cody 2
The Cubs struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Evanston in its second game on June 5.
“I think we’ve learned that we can’t give up free things,” Buck said. “Like walks, fielding and mental errors, and expect to play winning baseball. Those are really good teams and to compete we have to consistently be strong in those basic areas.”
Peterson went 2-3, and Duke and McAlmond 1-2 at the plate.
Hazel pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up 11 runs on 10 hits.
Cody 9, Laramie 7
Cody held off a late surge by Laramie to win 9-7 on June 4.
It was a close game early, but the Cubs took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Trey Schroeder tripled to bring in a run and scored on a ground out by Jarrett.
Offensively, Schroeder went 3-3 and Wyatt Carlson 2-2.
Johnston pitched 4 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. Duke went 3 innings, giving up four runs on four hits.
Laramie 15, Cody 9
The Cubs jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning and the game was tied at eight after four, but the Laramie outscored Cody 7-1 in the final three to pull away.
“I think the biggest thing we learned (against Cheyenne, Evanston and Laramie) was that we can compete with teams all over the state when we’re locked in and play Cody Cub baseball,” Buck said. “I think that comes down to throwing strikes, playing good defense and having quality or productive at bats. When one or more of those things aren’t happening we make it really tough on ourselves to win ball games.”
Dylan Ungrund went 2-3 and Duke 1-2.
Hazel pitched 2 innings, giving up no runs on two hits. Nielson went 2/3 of an inning and allowed 7 runs on no hits. Maxfield pitched 1 1/3 and gave up five runs on five hits. Townsend Bailey went 3 innings and allowed three runs on two hits.
Cody 12, Billings 2
A six-run seventh, helped Cody pull away for a big win June 3.
“The first time we played them it was only our second set of games of the season and the next time we had a couple of more games to get in a rhythm,” Buck said of the wins. “But in saying that it was just the basics that were better.”
The inning included a double by Jarrett, triple by Duke, and singles by Trey Thomasson and Peterson.
Jarrett went 3-4 at the plate, and Thomasson and Peterson 2-3.
Jarrett went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits. Duke pitched 1/3 an inning and allowed no runs or hits.
Cody 1, Billings 0
With strong pitching on both sides, the Cubs managed one run in the fifth on their way to victory in the second game.
McAlmond drew a walk and advanced on a sac bunt by Nielson. He scored on a single by Johnston to center.
“It was a pitcher’s duel and defensive game,” Buck said. “Both offenses did very little. But our pitching and defense came through in the clutch. We were able to manufacture a run in the top of the last inning because of a nice sacrifice. Then our pitching and defense came through by holding them in the bottom of the last inning.”
Johnston’s hit was the only one of the game for the Cubs.
Peterson pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up no runs or hits. McAlmond went 2 1/3 and allowed just one hit.
Cody 22, Riverton 2
The Cubs scored seven runs in the first on the way to a big win June 1.
The inning included singles by Peterson, Ungrund, Maxfield and Johnston.
“Riverton was super young and we were swinging it well, Buck said. ““We were having good at bats (not just hitting) but not getting too hasty and chasing poor pitches and taking the walk when we had to.”
Cody also put up six in the third and fifth innings.
Duke, Ungrund and Johnston went 2-3 at the plate. Jarrett went 2-4 and Maxfield 2-5.
Johnston went 2 innings, giving up two runs on two hits. Duke pitched 2 innings and allowed no runs on no hits. Bailey went 1 inning and allowed no hits.
Cody 22, Riverton 5
The second game saw the Cubs duplicate their first-game run total.
Cody put up six in the first, seven in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth.
“We were aggressive on the bases and just created lots of opportunities to score runs and fortunately we were able to capitalize on those opportunities,” Buck said.
At the plate, Jarrett went 3-4 with a triple, Ungrund went 2-4 with a double, and Nielson and Peterson 2-3.
Maxfield pitched 1 inning, giving up three runs on no hits. Nielson went 2 innings and allowed two runs on two hits. McAlmond pitched the final inning and gave up no hits.
Billings 10, Cody 5
The Freeze scored in all but one inning on the way to victory on May 22.
Cody trailed 8-5 midway through but couldn’t make up the runs.
Offensively, Johnston went 3-3 with a double, and Hazel and Jarrett 1-3. Jarrett’s hit was a triple.
Maxfield pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on five hits. Peterson went 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. Jarrett pitched 1 inning and gave up one run on one hit.
Billings 9, Cody 1
Cody managed just one run in the second game against Billings, scoring on a walk and error.
The Freeze scored one run in the first, second and third, and two in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Jarrett went 2-2 and Peterson and Hazel 1-2.
Johnston pitched 4 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. McAlmond allowed four runs on one hit through 2 and Jarrett gave up two runs on two hits in 1 inning.
Cody 18, Powell 14
In a high-scoring game, the Cubs pulled away late for the win in their season-opener May 8.
“I felt really good overall about how we played and competed,” Buck said. “It was good to get the first game out of the way and see where we’re really at.”
Both teams took advantage of errors in the game, as Cody had 10 and Powell eight.
“They had me a little worried when we gave up eight runs in the first inning,” Buck said. “The ball hadn’t left the infield and we gave up five of those runs. I think it was a little bit of nerves. Thankfully the kids were putting together solid at bats and kept us in it until our pitching and defense decided to show up.”
At the plate, Jarrett went 3-4 with a double, Ungrund 3-5 with a double, Johnston 3-5 and Maxfield 2-5.
Peterson pitched 2 innings, giving up nine runs on three hits. Hazel went 4 innings and allowed five runs on six hits. Jarrett pitched 1 and gave up no runs or hits.
Cody 7, Powell 5
Cody scored five in the first for an early lead and held off a late comeback attempt by Powell in the seventh May 8.
“I really liked some of our execution down the stretch. We wanted a little cushion going into the bottom of the seventh and with our offense kind of stalling we were able to manufacture a run with a squeeze play that the boys executed perfectly,” Buck said.
In the first, Jarrett hit a double and Duke a single. There also were two walks, an error and a hit batter.
Jarrett went 2-3, Joel Ortega 1-2 and Keaton Fowler 1-1.
Johnston pitched 4 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. Maxfield went 3 innings and allowed three runs on no hits.
