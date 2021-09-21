Junior Filly swimmer Tara Joyce set a new state record in the 100 yard free Tuesday night in Cody as the Fillies duelled the Lady Panthers of Powell.
Joyce’s time of 52.50 was .25 seconds faster than the previous state record.
Joyce also holds state records in the 200 and 500 free.
Elle Ortner qualified for state in the 100 free with a time of 1:02.48.
Powell finished with 108 points to Cody’s 78.
