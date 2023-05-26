Cody High School athletes were honored during Athletic Awards Night on May 26.
The following are Cody’s fall, winter and spring award winners.
Alpine ski
MVP - Adaya Whitelock
MVP - Logan Ross
Most Improved - Natalie Wenke
Most Improved - Bliss Bonner
Most Improved - Stewart Aguilar
Rookie of the Year - Charlotte Conaway
Rookie of the Year - Wesley Scott
Spirit of the Filly - Sunday Schuh
Spirit of the Bronc - Joren Vipperman
Bronc basketball
MVP - Kam Niemann
Most Improved - Michael Boyd
Rookie of the Year - Maddax Ball
Spirit of the Bronc - Wilkins Radakovich
Filly basketball
MVP - Molly Hays
Defensive MVP - Molly Hays
Servant Leadership Award - Kaitlin Ennist, Ellie Wassink
Most Improved - Ally Boysen
Rookie of the Year - Ellie Talich
Spirit of the Filly - Jessa Lynn
Cheer
MVP - Ivey Orndorff
Most Improved - Ashlyn Grant
Rookie of the Year - Jaida Brice
Spirit of the Filly - Rachel Bruce
Cross Country
MVP - Charlie Hulbert
MVP - Taylen Stinson
Most Improved - Riley Nielson
Most Improved - Zelma Rudd
Rookie of the Year - Thurston Lewis
Rookie of the Year - Sadie Jackson
Spirit of the Bronc - Ben Stewart
Spirit of the Filly - Ava Stafford
Football
Gold Standard Value Award - Grayson Beaudrie
Gold Standard Value Award - Lucas Talich
Teammate Award - Jace Grant
Captain - Lucas Talich
Captain - Matt Nelson
Captain - Remy Broussard
Captain - Grayson Beaudrie
Golf
MVP - Adelie Hall
MVP - Logan Hall
Most Improved - Bliss Bonner
Most Improved - Talon Couture
Rookie of the Year - Jordan Shumard
Rookie of the Year - Myles Bailey
Spirit of the Bronc - Val Payne
Spirit of the Filly - Brooklyn Williams
Indoor track
Outstanding Performer - Ava Stafford
Outstanding Performer - Ada Nelson
Outstanding Performer - Taylen Stinson
Outstanding Performer - Kelsey Pomajzl
Outstanding Performer - Kenzie Ratcliff
Outstanding Performer - Ava Meier
Outstanding Performer - Allie Broussard
Outstanding Performer - Sadie Jackson
Outstanding Performer - Julia Nelson
Outstanding Performer - Aspen Kalkowski
Outstanding Performer - Remy Broussard
Outstanding Performer - Graidin Arnold
Outstanding Performer - Matt Nelson
Outstanding Performer - Kaden Clark
Nordic ski
MVP - Elisa Wachob
Most Improved - Zelma Rudd
Most Improved - Parker Laing
Rookie of the Year - Sadie Wachob
Spirit of the Filly - Hailey Pearson-Horner
Outdoor track
Outstanding Performer - Ada Nelson
Outstanding Performer - Allie Broussard
Outstanding Performer - Ava Stafford
Outstanding Performer - Isabelle Paddock
Outstanding Performer - Taylen Stinson
Outstanding Performer - Laura Phillips
Outstanding Performer - Kylee Silva
Outstanding Performer - Lucas Talich
Outstanding Performer - Robby Porter
Outstanding Performer - Dillon Brost
Outstanding Performer - AJ Baustert
Outstanding Performer - Charlie Hulbert
Outstanding Performer - Graidin Arnold
Bronc soccer
MVP - Matt Nelson
Most Improved - Lukus Morris
Rookie of the Year - Zane Balyo
Spirit of the Bronc - Wilkins Radakovich
Filly soccer
MVP - Ally Boysen
Most Improved - Maddie Beaudrie
Rookie of the Year - Ellie Talich
Spirit of the Filly - Mahayla Allred
Softball
MVP - Violet Wollschlager
Most Improved - Mykal Stone
Rookie of the Year - Zoey Hitchcock
Spirit of the Filly - Hailee Hansen
Bronc swimming
MVP - Joseph Killpack
Most Improved - Ki Hopkin
Rookie of the Year - Isaac Woods
Pat Weisbeck Inspirational Swimmer - Joseph Killpack
Filly swimming
MVP - Tara Joyce
Most Improved - Kristen Boysen
Rookie of the Year - Summer LaVigne
Weed Spirit Award - Mahayla Allred
Tennis
MVP - Hudson Selk
MVP - Tade Geving
Most Improved - Alyssa Despain
Most Improved - Caleb Wallace
Rookie of the Year - Hailey Dansie
Rookie of the Year - Nicholas Stewart
Spirit of the Filly - Madison Christler
Spirit of the Bronc - Joseph Killpack
Volleyball
MVP - Molly Hays
Most Improved - Ada Nelson
Rookie of the Year - Kenzie Ratcliff
Spirit of the Filly - Alora Nunn
Wrestling
MVP - Ty Peterson
Most Improved - Ryan Decker
Rookie of the Year - William Wood
Spirit of the Bronc - Jackson Wood
Senior Awards
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Male Athlete - Lucas Talich.
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Female Athlete - Ally Boysen and Tara Joyce
Mick Barrus Award Senior Female Athlete with the Most Desire - Taylen Stinson
Mick Barrus Award Senior Male Athlete with the Most Desire - Matt Nelson and Grayson Beaudrie
Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Filly Award - Reece Niemann
Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Bronc - Jace Grant and Joseph Killpack
Sweitzer Award Outstanding Academic Athlete - Riley Nielson.
Margaret Martin Award - Kennedi Niemann.
Margaret Martin Award - Lucas Talich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.