The Meeteetse girls basketball team split two games last week, falling at Kaycee on Saturday 45-27 and beating the Cody JV 45-42 last Thursday.
Also, Tuesday night the Lady Longhorns dropped a close one to visiting 2A Riverside 37-32.
“Kaycee was a tough outing and they are good,” coach Ty Myers said. “The team is loaded with big, athletic girls and used that against us as a smaller team.”
After a close first quarter against Cody on Thursday, the Lady Longhorns (9-9, 1-2) used a 12-5 run in the second quarter to get a little breathing room.
The Fillies responded with a strong third quarter before Meeteetse pulled things out in the fourth.
“The Cody game was a lot better as we played for each other and moved the ball in transition,” Myers said. “We also made some adjustments to our defense and came out strong on that end.”
Maci Allison led the way for the Lady ’Horns with 13 points and three rebounds against the Fillies.
Delanie Salzman finished with 11 points and eight assists.
“That Cody game was good for us as that young Filly team plays fast and has some scrappy players,” Myers said.
Maylee Potas finished with eight points for Meeteetse.
Sami Cooley finished with five points, Jayci Ervin three, Treasure Van Auken two and Hallie Ogden two in the win.
Meeteetse will travel to Dubois on Saturday to wrap up the regular season before heading to Lander for the 1A West regional tournament next weekend.
