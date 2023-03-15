The Cody USA Wrestling Club finished the Lovell folkstyle tournament on March 4 with multiple champions.
Cody swept the top three spots in 14U 92-97 pounds with Kayson Grant, Griffin Mortenson and Kaleb Hill finishing first, second and third, respectively.
Anthony Miears, Spence Hill and Gabriel Fowler locked down gold in their weight classes in the 6-and under.
Gabe Grant, Cinch Dalton and Noah Trunkhill finished off the day in style with all three locking up first place in 16U.
Gabe Grant won it all at 132-138 lbs, Dalton took gold at 160-170 lbs. and Trunkhill took the title at 195 lbs.
Cody USA Wrestling Club had also had three wrestlers attend the Casper Showdown on Feb. 26. Jhett Taylor finished fourth in 8U 62 lbs., Jax Taylor sixth in 10U 63 and Eli Gideon third in 10U 63.
Cody finished second overall at the Powell USA Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.
The first-place Powell team outnumbered Cody 87-59, but the Cody grapplers still nearly overtook the home team in points.
Powell ended up edging Cody 655-631 to land first.
The tournament consisted of three styles including Greco, freestyle and folkstyle with Cody’s Josh Hernandez, Cinch Dalton, Kort Sorenson, Jonah Schultz and Caleb Hill winning gold and the triple crown in all three events.
Lovell results
6U 39 - 4. Oliver Horn.
6U 43-45 - 1. Gabriel Fowler.
6U 49 - 1. Anthony Miears.
6U 53-56 - 5. Chisholm Dalton
6U 62-73 - 1. Spence Hill, 2. Harley Morgan.
8U 45 - 5. Barrett Tillery.
8U 49 - 2. Thorbin Philipson, 3. Jackson Miears.
8U 53 - 3. Connor Wipf.
8U 56 - 1. Cruz Morales.
8U 62 - 2. Jhett Taylor, 5. Cooper Spence.
8U 100 - 1. Jayden Delgado; 3. Griffin Mayton.
8U girls 45-50 - 5. Harper Siebert.
10U 63 - 5. Eli Gideon; 6. Jax Taylor.
10U 84 - 2. Logan Hill, 3. Landon Blankenship.
10U 105 - 1. Issac Kossman.
12U 67-70 - 6. Kash Bassett.
12U 78-82 - 2. Isiah Doane,
5. Dominic Glass.
12U 117 - 1. Calvin Crosby.
12U 135 - 3. Isaiah Trunkhill.
12U 160 - 2. Owen Morgan.
14U 92-97 - 1. Kayson Grant; 2. Griffin Mortenson; 3. Kaleb Hill; 6. Jude Thompson.
14U 102-110 - 1. Jonah Schulz.
14U 114-119 - 1. Cole Wright.
14U 165-187 - 2. Micah Trunkhill.
16U 132-138 - 1. Gabe Grant.
16U 160-170 - 1. Cinch Dalton.
16U 195 - 1. Noah Trunkhill.
Powell folkstyle results
6U 36-39 - 6. Oliver Horn.
6U 45 - 1. Gabriel Fowler.
6U 49 - 2. Weston Nelson; 3. Anthony Miears.
6U 53-56 - 6. Chisholm Dalton.
6U 62-70 - 1. Spence Hill. 3. Harley Morgan.
6U girls 45-50 - 2. Elizabeth Hernandez.
8U 45 - 5. Barrett Tillery.
8U 49 - 1. Jackson Miears. 5. Wyatt Ferrell; 6. Thorbin Philipson.
8U 53 - 4. Rocky Tucker.
8U 56 - 2. Cruz Morales; 4. Dalton Ross.
8U 62 - 2. Riley Posey; 3. Cooper Spence.
8U 70 - 4. Jake Nelson.
8U 85 - 1. Barrett Yoder.
8U 85-plus - 3. Jayden Delgado; 4. Griffin Mayton.
8U girls 55-60 - 4. Harper Seibert.
10U 49-53 - 5. Rennan Moss.
10U 63 - 2. Eli Gideon.
10U 67-71 - 3. Tyce Grant.
10U 77 - 2. Logan Hill.
10U 84-89 - 2. Landon Blankenship.
10U 93-104 - 1. Isaac Kosmann.
12U 67 - 4. Dominic Higbie; 5. Kash Badsett.
12U 70-74 - 3. Isiah Doane.
12U 82 - 3. Dominic Glass.
12U 86 - 4. Chauncey Dalton; 6. John Sitz.
12U 92 - 1. Joshuah Hernandez.
12U 98 - 4. Jack LaBarbera.
12U 117 - 2. Calvin Crosby.
12U 160 - 1. Owen Morgan.
12U girls 95 - 2. Stevie French.
14U 87 - 1. Kayson Grant.
14U 97 - 1. Kaleb Hill; 3. Griffin Mortenson.
14U 102-106 - 4. Gavin Whitlock.
14U 110-114 - 1. Jonah Schulz.
14U 119-125 - 2. Jaxson French; 3. Cole Wright.
16U 106-113 - 1. Kort Sorensen.
16U 120-126 - 1. Gabe Grant.
16U 170 - 1. Cinch Dalton.
