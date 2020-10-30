The No.1 Cody Broncs football team made a statement in the first round of the 3A playoffs, throttling No.4 seed Worland 51-7 at home.
Remy Broussard led the Broncs (8-1) with three touchdowns and 78 rushing yards. Nathan Wilson chipped in a TD and 76 rushing yards.
The Cody defense continued its suffocating ways, holding Worland to just one total rushing yard on 27 carries.
After taking a two-score lead in the first quarter, Cody extended its lead to 31-0 in the second, scoring on all three drives in that quarter.
Nic Talich started the game off with an interception and a 40-yard return that set the Broncs up at the Worland 14.
Shortly after, Broussard scampered it in from one yard out at 8:25 in the first. Jackson Gail nailed the PAT and it was 7-0.
On the next offensive drive quarterback Caleb Pryor converted a fourth-and-11 with a 16-yard reception to Cody Phillips who was tackled the 4-yard line.
Jackson Schroeder rumbled it home from two yards out on a direct snap with 48.9 seconds left in the first and Gail's PAT made it 14-0.
A 77-yard Jorey Anderson kick return started the Warriors' (3-6) next drive on the Cody 18 but the Broncs defense didn't allow any forward progress, causing a turnover on downs.
On Cody's next drive, the Broncs marched 58 yards before Gail hit a 35-yard field goal to make it 17-0.
Luke Talich took a few snaps on the next drive and rushed in a 4-yard sneak at 3:54 at the second to make it 24-0.
Coach Matt McFadden put Pryor back in the next drive but Luke Talich got some more QB reps in the fourth.
A 45-yard Wilson rush set the Broncs up deep in the Worland red zone and Nic Talich ran home a 7-yard rush to get the final score before the half.
Pryor was 5-for-9 at the half with 59 passing yards. Wilson had 89 total yards off one reception and two carries. The Broncs had 257 rushing yards.
Broussard and Nic Talich each had a sack.
Worland got the second half kickoff and the defense wasted no time getting started, stripping the ball for a Broussard fumble recovery.
On the very next play he found a seam through the right side and rushed it 46 yards for a score at 10:43 in the third and it was 38-0.
Broussard then scored his third TD when Pryor found him with a short pass at the 30-yard line at 2:36 in the third. With no coverage in sight, he was able to cut along the left hashmarks and find a hole for a TD. Gail missed the extra point.
Luke Talich came back in at quarterback early in the fourth and scored on a 10-yard sneak at 10:28 in the fourth to make it 51-0. He stayed in at QB for the rest of the game.
Worland finally got on the scoreboard with 7:32 remaining when Rudy Sanford found Brock Douzenis with a 50-yard TD reception. After the PAT it was 51-7.
For the third consecutive game the Broncs prevented their opponent from scoring until the fourth quarter. Reese Ward led the defense with 7.5 tackles.
Sanford was 12-for-19 with 140 passing yards.
It was also the third game in a row the Broncs scored at least 40 points.
Cody finished with 361 rushing yards and 499 total yards.
Pryor was 7-for-15 with 138 passing yards. Nic Talich had a touchdown, sack, and 38 rushing yards. Broussard had 50 receiving yards on two receptions along with 128 total yards. Wilson finished with 98 total yards.
Drew Trotter, playing in his first game since Oct. 2 because of an injury, put up 56 yards on six carries.
Cody will play No. 3 seed Powell (7-2) at home next Friday at 6 p.m. in the 3A State playoffs semifinals. When the teams last played Sept. 25, Cody won 14-0 at Powell. The matchup will also be a rematch of the 2019 State semifinals in which Powell upset Cody on its home field.
