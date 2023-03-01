After falling to top-seeded Cokeville 61-31 to open the 2023 1A West Regional Tournament on Thursday, the Meeteetse boys basketball team did everything they could on Friday, but they still lost 45-41 to Little Snake River to end their season and keep them out of a spot in the state tournament.

