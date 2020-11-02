With Joy Woods using her final opportunity of the year to make state-qualifying dives and Taylen Stinson qualifying in the 200 free Thursday in Lander, first-year coach Emily Swett is bringing a deep roster to the state meet in Laramie. Fifteen Cody girls qualified for the contest.
Swimmers are only allowed to swim in two individual events and two relays, or three relays and one individual event, so swimmers with multiple events won’t get to swim in every event in which they qualified.
“I have so much belief in their training and their work ethic,” Swett said after the conference meet. “To see them continue to get up and race is really exciting. We’re almost done with the hard work.”
Cody state qualifiers and relay placings (as of Oct. 26)
Brylee Allred, senior: 50 free (17th), 100 free (24th), 100 breast (5th), 100 fly (28th), 200 free relay (2nd, Cody record), 200 medley relay (2nd, Cody record)
Mahayla Allred, sophomore: 500 free (49th), 100 breast (40th), 200 IM (60th)
Paige Bower, junior: 100 free (21st), 200 free (9th), 500 free (8th), 100 back (28th), 200 IM (31st), 400 free relay (2nd, Cody record)
Ally Boysen, sophomore: 50 free (5th), 100 free (7th), 200 free (8th), 500 free (12th), 100 back (24th), 100 breast (24th), 100 fly (18th), 200 IM (16th), 200 free relay (2nd, Cody record), 200 medley relay (2nd, Cody record), 400 free relay (2nd, Cody record)
Megan Boysen, senior: 50 free (t-23rd), 100 free (12th), 200 free (28th), 500 free (26th), 100 back (9th), 100 fly (14th), 200 free relay (2nd, Cody record), 200 medley relay (2nd, Cody record), 400 free relay (2nd, Cody record)
Emma Cook, senior: 100 breast (27th)
Tayleigh Hopkin, junior: 50 free (16th), 100 free (20th), 100 breast (22nd)
Kelly Joyce, freshman: 200 free (40th), 500 free (16th), 100 breast (t-32nd), 100 fly (55th), 200 IM (23rd)
Tara Joyce, sophomore: 50 free (2nd), 100 free (1st, Cody record), 200 free (1st, state record), 500 free (1st, state record), 100 back (5th), 100 breast (14th), 100 fly (4th, Cody record), 200 IM (2nd, Cody record), 200 free relay (2nd, Cody record), 200 medley relay (2nd, Cody record), 400 free relay (2nd, Cody record)
Aspen Kalkowski, sophomore: 1-meter diving (13th)
Nyah Meier, senior: 1-meter diving (t-26th)
Kelsey Pomajzl, freshman: 100 free (68th), 200 free (38th), 500 free (27th), 100 fly (50th), 200 IM (34th)
Taylen Stinson, sophomore: 200 free (34th), 500 free (55th)
Adrian Wood, freshman: 100 breast (29th)
Joy Woods, junior: 1-meter diving (19th)
