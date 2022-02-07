Joseph Killpack broke the school record in the 100 meter backstroke at the 3A North Conference meet in Douglas during the weekend.
“I was super excited to break my back record, especially since this would be my only shot to break the record because the record is in meters and this particular conference is probably going to be the only time I swim in a meter pool ever,” he said.
The Broncs finished fifth of seven teams.
“It was good swimming overall, but they are definitely ready to rest and prepare for state,” coach Emily Swett said. “We had many top six and top 12 finishes and the relays finished in the top six.”
Killpack broke the old school record of 1:05.51 in the 100 meter back with a 1:04.51.
He also finished third in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 butterfly.
“My best swim was my backstroke,” Killpack said. “The energy in the pool just felt different for that event and of course I placed highest in that event out of all my other swims so it was pretty great overall.”
Bradley McKenzie finished third in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 100 free.
“It felt pretty good to take third at conference being that high up and racing those fast guys,” he said. “I’ve just been practicing those little things at practice and applying all of that to the meet. I just went all out.”
Senior Bradley Fick had a pair of sixth place finishes in the 200 and 400 free.
“The meet was short-course meters which they haven’t had a chance to compete in all season,” Swett said. “So for a new environment, they really swam well.”
The Broncs will have a last chance qualifier at home starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The state tournament will be Feb. 17-18 in Laramie.
3A North Conference
200 medley relay - 4. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Bradley Fick, William Law) 2:03.93.
200 meter freestyle - 6. Bradley Fick, 2:17.44.
200 IM - 7. Jonah Woods, 2:53.65. 8. Isaac Wood, 2:55.56.
50 freestyle - 12. William Law, 30.00
100 butterfly - 5. Joseph Killpack, 1:05.53.
100 freestyle - 5. Bradley McKenzie, 1:03.16.
400 freestyle - 6. Fick, 5:07.73.
200 freestyle relay - 6. Cody A (Caleb Kingston, Wood, Woods, Law) 2:04.86.
100 backstroke - 3. Killpack, 1:04.51.
100 breaststroke - 3. McKenzie, 1:15.11. 6. Law, 1:23.97.
400 freestyle relay - 4. Cody A (Fick, Woods, Killpack, McKenzie) 4:19.62.
