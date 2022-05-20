The Cody boys soccer team fell to No. 1 Worland in the state semifinals 4-0 on Friday in Cheyenne.
The Broncs will face Powell in the third-play game on Saturday at 11 a.m. after the Panthers lost to Torrington 1-0.
