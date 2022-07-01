The Cody Cubs split a pair of contests at home on Wednesday night, falling to the Casper Drillers 15-14 in game one, and then rebounding for a dominating 12-0 win.
The Drillers used a six-run third inning to take a 7-1 lead, but the Cubs (23-16, 4-0) responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Dominic Phillips tripled to bring home Jack Schroeder after he drew a walk.
Phillips and Jace Jarrett both scored in the inning as the Cubs trailed 7-5 heading into the fourth.
Casper added another run in the fourth before exploding in the fifth for seven more runs to take a commanding 15-5 lead, but the Cubs answered again with five runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Trey Schroeder singled and scored on an Eli Johnston base hit in fifth.
Trey Thomasson drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jarrett, while Jack Schroeder singled to score
Johnston and a Casper throwing error led to Thomasson and Ty Peterson crossing the plate to make it 15-10 heading into the sixth.
Trey Schroeder ended up scoring after a double in the sixth, Thomasson drove home Myles Bailey on a single and a big double by Wyatt Carlson drove in two more Cubs as Cody fought back to trail by one heading into the final inning.
The Cubs had two runners in scoring position in the seventh, but couldn’t get either across.
Johnston finished with three of the Cubs 10 hits and drove in a pair.
Trey Schroeder continued to look good at the plate for the Cubs, tallying two hits and scoring four times.
Peterson finished with a hit, two walks and drove in a run.
Ben Reinker took the loss on the hill for Cody.
Trey Schroeder threw five shutout innings in the 12-0 game-two victory.
The lefty gave up seven hits and finished with two hits of his own and two RBIs at the plate.
Cody took the lead in the second inning on a Bailey RBI single and a triple from Carlson.
The Cubs racked up four runs in the third and six more in the fourth to run away with the nightcap.
The Cubs are off throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
They hit the road Tuesday where they face off against Lovell in Cowley for a doubleheader.
