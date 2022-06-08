Spring’s arrival is usually heralded by the profusion of dandelions popping up all over the place. I hate the doggone things. Some folks don’t and just let the dang things grow rampantly in their yards. In fact, I think some folks couldn’t tell the difference between orchids and dandelions even with a tutorial CD. Regardless, Sandi and I have spent several hours each day for the last week digging and pulling them out of the lawn. The dandelions, not the careless folks.
Up on Line Creek we just let them grow. They added a tiny bit of color to an otherwise bland landscape. But down here in Cody, in our nearly civilized surroundings, they are just another noxious weed that my wife has declared to have “Enemy of the State” status, with ourselves being the final authority.
Just like the re-emergence of the noxious weeds like dandelions, the big bears are also re-emerging. Several have been spotted locally, so be aware when out enjoying our version of free America. Bears emerging from hibernation are hungry and can be quite irascible. Kind of like your wife’s older brother back when you were just dating the young lady. Or so I’ve been told. Either way or either one, stay the heck away from them.
Our red shirts have already had to transplant one of the big shaggies. It was their first one this year, according to them. Yep, these stalwarts decided to plant yet another rogue grizzly right in the middle of some prime fishing grounds. Prime, that is, if you don’t mind walking a bit for your pleasure. I love the area for fishing and just dinking around, but these days it really shouldn’t concern me. What with my inability to walk more than 100 yards or so these days, since our wonderful VA pretty much virtually destroyed my ability to walk for more than a short distance, I’m not at much risk of a confrontation these days. But there are others to consider and some of the tourists are packing young children.
Truth be told, these problem grizzlies are probably less of a problem than some tourists or transplanted locals. I’ve probably had more close calls with buffalo than with the bears I manage to bump into. The buff don’t have any backup at all and once they start coming, they don’t have brakes. Bears, in my humble experience, at least have enough intelligence to know when you aren’t going to run, and most of the ones I’ve met would just as soon be elsewhere. Sometimes, however, nothing works but superior firepower, be it a firearm or bear spray.
I know the G&F wardens and biologists do their due diligence in trying to find low-risk locations to keep bruins away from the recreational hikers and anglers and such, but we live in bear country and very few, if any, such places just don’t exist. Back in the day I’ve traded smiles in broad daylight with the big furries up at Lily and Beartooth lakes and points east and west. Occasionally right at the lakes proper and even on the lower Shoshone on rare occasion. A couple of times I’ve seen them very close to Old Trail Town.
That’s not really remote country by my measure. Up on the forest, it’s probably the campsites being used for cooking that attracts them. Down here, around Cody proper, they’re probably just looking for a territory to call their own. Maybe they’re just dropping by looking for a handout or someone to buy them a beer. But believe it, they come through here too.
As far as this recent situation, our local red shirts trapped a cattle-killing bear of the grizzly persuasion down country somewhere (they won’t say) and trundled it off into the Sunlight Creek drainage where it was given a pat on the butt and kicked out of the cage. The bear was adjudged guilty of consort with unapproved bovines (read that as cattle depredation on private lands), on an “undisclosed” ranch, somewhere here in free America.
According to a release from the Wyoming G&F folks, “Capture is necessary when other deterrent or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable. Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if that individual should be relocated. If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.” Notice that nowhere is conflict with native Bigfoots mentioned. Like a wandering fishermen, they just have to keep their eyes open and shift for themselves. Whatever happens, happens.
But all is not biscuits and beers for the bears. In 2021, our own red shirts trapped 45 bears resulting in the euthanizing of 30 of the ursine troublemakers and relocated 19. Yeah, I know, the math just doesn’t compute, but that’s on the official news release from the Billings Gazette. Maybe the boys relocated a couple of dead bears, unknowingly. More likely the newspaper needs a more attentive copy editor. In 2020, only 26 bears were captured with 18 being given the one-way trip to the big honey hole in the sky.
Mostly the bears are more than eager to stay away from the stinky, hairless apes that roam through their living rooms without being invited. Granted, occasionally one will encounter an individual with an attitude problem, just like when drinking in a cowboy bar. It happens.
Then there are the bears that invite themselves into our living rooms, metaphorically speaking, which can be aggressive cusses, whether black bears or their oversized cousins, the grizzled bears. As in the big grizzly bear a couple of years ago that was hanging out down by the Corbett Bridge and harassing tourists as they floated by on rafts. That bear probably would have been left alone if he just hadn’t decided to pick on tourists. But this is Cody Country and nothing, repeat, nothing is more sacred than our tourists. Not as long as they’ve got money to spend anyway.
Maybe, like me, that old bear was tired of some of the less polite rafters messing up his fishing? I’ve encountered some real jacknapes out on the river, while minding my own business. To boot, every really rude jerk was floating in a raft, complete with guide and fly rod. Maybe that big old bear just got tired of their nonsense? I guess the G&F wound up trapping and euthanizing him. Which is why I just grit my teeth and slip back into the willows when the floaters that are real jerks show up. You can usually hear them coming from quite a ways away. Sometimes it’s easier to just find a less crowded spot on the river.
After all, who wants to get trapped and maybe even euthanized?
