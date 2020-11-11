It will be a battle of Wyoming’s top 3A football teams on Saturday when the No. 1 Cody Broncs square off against No. 2 Jackson for the state championship.
Few besides the Broncs (10-1) themselves thought they were capable of reaching these heights at the start of the season.
The team had lost 18 seniors, including nine linemen and its starting quarterback, from the previous season.
“Chip on the shoulder” has been a repeated phrase among coaches and players to describe the team’s humble attitude throughout the season. One of the team’s mantras is to get 1% better every practice.
“We’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder all year, that’s how this team is built,” Luke Talich said.
It’s also a team built on sharing. Cody typically has about 10 different players on offense touching the ball per game.
Whenever a Bronc speaks about scoring a touchdown, it’s not to brag about their exploits, but rather to show recognition for their teammates who helped throw a block to clear them a way.
“Everybody does their job, they do it well, they don’t try to do more than they have to,” Nathan Wilson said. “Everyone is really selfless. That’s a huge thing on our team.”
These Broncs have improved noticeably throughout the season. After a tough 21-14 road loss to Star Valley in week six, the team responded by winning its last four in a row, out-scoring their opponents 160-13 during the stretch.
In the second of those four games, the Broncs matched up well against Jackson on the road, defeating them 48-6 on Oct. 23.
Cody got off to a hot start out of the gate, causing three Jackson turnovers while moving the ball with ease on offense, taking a commanding 27-0 lead by halftime.
“I felt if we could’ve gotten a score before halftime then we could’ve made some adjustments that we had planned on if we were struggling to stop Cody, but when we threw the pick six, I told our boys that we would take a piece of humble pie and live to fight another day,” Jackson coach David Joyce said.
But this rematch may be a little more competitive than the previous.
“I think our kids will bring a better energy to the field Saturday,” Joyce said. “The first game, we had a few kids get hurt and Cody was playing with a lot of energy and it snowballed.”
Cody is the only Wyoming team to have beaten Jackson (9-2) this season.
Jackson’s greatest strength is its offense. Quarterback Sadler Smith leads 3A in total yards completed, completion percentage, and efficiency rating. He also has the top receiver and running back at his disposal in wide receiver Brody Hassenack and running back Sam Scott.
Jackson is about in the middle of the pack for overall team defense but has given up the most passing yards per game in 3A.
Cody’s total defense is No. 2 in 3A, with the fewest rush yards per game allowed. The Broncs were able to stifle Jackson offensively in their earlier meeting, preventing those Broncs from scoring until late in the fourth quarter.
Cody exploited the pass game in the last meeting as Pryor threw for 101 yards in the first half alone.
Although the Broncs tend to lean more on their ground game, Pryor is playing some of his best ball of the season right now.
In Cody’s 21-0 win over Powell on Friday, Pryor went 9-for-15 with 159 passing yards, throwing one TD pass. Pryor currently holds the third-best QB efficiency rating in 3A.
Leading the Broncs on defense is Nic Talich, who is No. 1 in tackles with 111, and leads the state with 24 defensive points per game.
“You just have to go out and play angry but organized,” he said.
A big part of the Broncs’ success has come from new additions to the line like Reese Ward, Brice Stewart and Jace Grant, who have taken the time to not only learn their positions, but excel in their roles.
Ward practiced at fullback all summer but then moved to guard when training camp began.
“Compared to fullback I have to know like a quarter of the stuff I had to know so it just became a lot easier to memorize everything I had to learn and then everything just became easier because it’s just fundamentals,” Ward said.
The Broncs coaching staff, including line coach Shawn Allred, devised a new playing scheme to better harness their team’s smaller size but quicker speed, adding two bandits – a hybrid outside linebacker position – on the outside.
“I feel like our coaches did a fantastic job with that,” Wilson said.
Saturday’s game will likely come down to defense and who can play a better first half. Cody will have its home crowd behind it and home field under its feet. Jackson on the other hand, will have to drive nearly six hours to play in a hostile environment. The opportunity will be there for Cody to win its second title in four years; all that’s left is four more quarters.
“If we go out and play with a chip on our shoulder we should be all right, just execute and play hard,” Nic Talich said.
Beck Avenue will be closed 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday next to Spike Vannoy Stadium and local organizations are expected to serve food before and during the event. There will also be space for merchandise sales.
“We want to make it a great day for our fans and our community,” CHS Athletic Director Tony Hult said.
If you go
What: Cody vs. Jackson, 3A state football championship
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Spike Vannoy Field
Cost: Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Stop by the Activities Office at Cody High School (Beck Avenue entrance) to purchase. There is a 1,000 spectator limit due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Cody leads all-time against Jackson
•Cody and Jackson didn’t meet for the first time until 1974, when Cody beat Jackson 34-12.
•Cody is 20-9 all time against Jackson.
•Cody and Jackson have never played in a championship game.
•Cody has five state titles while Jackson has three.
•Cody is 5-5 all time in championship games, Jackson is 3-1.
•Cody’s first championship game appearance came in 1949, when it lost 14-9 to Green River. Its’ first title came in 1958 when the Broncs beat Torrington 15-7 in Cody, the first ever championship held here.
•Cody is 2-1 all time in championship games played in Cody.
•Jackson is 1-1 in championship games on the road.
•Cody’s last title came in 2017. Jackson last won state in 2007, taking the 4A crown. This will be its first championship game appearance since that year.
•This will be the first year since 2008 that a state championship will be held at a high school.
