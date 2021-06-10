The Cody Legion baseball team split with the 406 Flyers out of Billings on Wednesday night to improve to 16-7 overall.
Billings 15, Cody 9
After falling behind 8-2 the Cubs managed to come back and tie it in the first game, but the 406 Flyers pulled away in the final inning for the win.
Cody scored one in the first after Trey Thomasson hit a double and eventually came in on a passed ball. The Cubs added a run in the third after triple by Tristan Blatt and fielder's choice by Devyn Engdahl.
Then came the Flyers big inning which started with a solo home run. Billings had six more hits in the inning on its way to scoring eight runs.
After Billings added a run in the fifth, the Cody offense finally got going. After back-to-back walks, Dominic Phillips and Chance Moss both hit RBI singles. A double by Grady McCarten scored another run and singles by Thomasson and Johnston made it 9-8.
The Cubs tied the game in the sixth on a solo homer by Jack Schroeder, but Billings would put on six in the seventh inning, three of those on a home run.
Cody loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame but wouldn't score.
At the plate Thomasson went 3-for-5, McCarten 2-3 and Johnston 2-4.
Jack Schroeder started the game, going 3 2/3 innings and giving up eight runs on eight hits. McCarten pitched 1 1/3 and allowed one run on three hits. Wyatt Carlson went 1/3 of an inning and gave up no hits. Thomasson took the loss, giving up four runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Moss pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two runs on one hit.
Cody 9, Billings 2
The Cubs regrouped in the second game, with a big third inning propelling them to a 9-2 win.
Cody put up seven runs in the frame, which included singles by Engdahl, McCarten and Trey Schroeder, and a double by Carlson. They also took advantage of three walks and three hit batters.
A single by Eli Johnson in the first, error and double by Ethan Johnson gave Cody a 2-1 lead in the first. Billings other run came in the sixth.
Carlson went 2-3 and Ethan Johnston 2-4.
Ethan Johnston earned the win on the mound, giving up one run on three hits through 4 1/3 innings. Blatt pitched 2 2/3 and allowed one run on two hits.
