Sometime in early December, the morning after a bit of a snowfall, I was looking out our bedroom window and was surprised to see a mid-sized hawk staring back at me from over the bloody corpse of its latest victim. Feathers and gore lay scattered over the snow for several feet in every direction. It must have been a heck of a tussle.
The dead bird appeared to be one of the numerous rock doves in the area, so no big loss. As I watched through the bedroom window the hawk stared back at me, eyes unblinking. Ever notice that hawks and eagles don’t blink when they’re in their defensive mode? Or if they do, I’ve never noticed it.
This the second time in the last couple of months that a raptor has killed and savaged its prey in plain view inside our yard. The first time the same visage appeared was when I spotted a flurry of movement while having a bite to eat around lunchtime and was idly staring out the kitchen window into the backyard. It could even be the same hawk, or not, but on that day it was rending a freshly killed sparrow and enjoying its bloody feast just 5 or 6 feet from our back door.
Before those two occasions I can’t remember ever having actually seen raptors in our backyard enjoying the results of their kill. I’ve watched them do a fly-over and check out the prey potential many times, but usually they just keep on cruising. They’ve also made dives into the birds at the feeder, but disappeared before I could tell if they were successful or not.
Seeing a hungry hawk, only mere feet away, viciously tearing at the bloody breast of a freshly killed bird is as startling as seeing a vicuna placidly grazing in the backyard. Confronting the mortality of the situation on our own ground is something most of us are totally unprepared for.
Even though totally natural, few things are as primal as watching one bird tearing the bloody breast of another bird apart and consuming it within mere feet of you. Maybe watching a pack of wolves tear an elk apart and bolt down fresh chunks of bloody muscle while it’s still alive?
In both of our cases the raptor casually, or most likely defiantly, spread its wings and, with talons hooked into the bloody corpse beneath it, flew off into the trees after being discovered. Apparently they don’t like witnesses watching them eat. They’re probably overly sensitive because of their lack of proper table etiquette. Unlike the eagles, both baldies and goldens that I have observed feasting on roadside or backcountry munchies, neither of these smaller birds adopted a defensive posture when discovered. Perhaps because they knew I was inside and not a threat yet. Rather, they just grabbed their lunch and beat it out of there.
What kind of hawk is it? I haven’t the foggiest idea, although I’m certain we’ve felt its presence before. Sometimes it’s just a shadow passing overhead and disappearing before a sighting can be made. Sometimes it’s simply the lack of presence of the smaller birds around the yard. Sometimes it’s just a feeling you are being watched while sipping one’s morning coffee on the patio.
As far as identification, this hawk is not in my books. I’ve looked for it. It’s about the size of a goshawk, but its markings tend to resemble the smaller kestrel. I’m quite fond of kestrels which we had dozens of out on Line Creek during our life out there. Kestrels, alias sparrow hawks, are among the world’s neatest birds and are, in fact, the only bird I know of that have an entire ethnicity named after them.
Back before the Europeans invaded their lands, the Northern Cheyenne tribe were known among themselves and other tribes as the “Sparrow Hawk” people. Or so I’ve read on numerous occasions.
Granted you can’t always trust what you read, except here. Usually.
