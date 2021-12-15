The Northwest College men’s basketball team is off to a strong start to the season, winning 11 of its first 16 games.
The Trappers spent a few weekends hosting scrimmages against four-year schools in October, which laid the groundwork for the success the team is experiencing now.
“I think in the first 20 (minutes) we were shell-shocked, didn’t execute that great,” coach Jay Collins said after the team’s games against Montana Western. The teams played three separate 20 minute games, the third of which the Trappers nearly won. “But after that last 20 minutes I was pleased.”
The Trappers held their own and kept it close during those scrimmages, showing they have what it takes to compete for a Region IX north conference title, even against talented teams like Western Wyoming and Central Wyoming.
Northwest has done it with a balanced attack, playing with consistent offense and a typically strong defense. The team is averaging 92.8 points per game with five players averaging double-digit scoring numbers.
Freshman Bryson Stephens is leading their scoring barrage with 17.4 points per game on 48.5% shooting, while chipping in 4.6 assists per game. Returner Gabriel Gutierrez is scoring 10.2 points per game and 5.9 rebounds.
The team is holding their opponents to ice cold 26% shooting from three. Their only real defensive lapse came against No. 1 Salt Lake Community College, to whom they lost 133-79.
“We’re really emphasizing trying to get teams out of what they do, make things uncomfortable,” Collins said.
Collins said the team must learn how to win close games if they want to make the next step in their progression.
On Sunday, the Trappers avenged a loss from earlier this season when they knocked off Williston State 80-61 during the First Bank Shootout in Cabre Gym. Northwest finished with double-digit scoring performances from four players.
After falling behind Northwest 48-27 at the half, Williston mounted a small comeback in the second, outscoring the Trappers 14-4 in the first 5:58 of the second to pull within 11. Then the Trappers put their foot down again, taking an 18-point lead with 10 minutes left.
Stephens led the team with 15 points, four assists and two rebounds. David Ayala chipped in 14 points and five rebounds while Alan Swenson had a team-high six steals. Andre Loigu came off the bench and shot a perfect 4-4 from three for 12 points.
Northwest shot 47% from the field.
The Trappers have logged wins against other solid foes such as Miles Community College, Northeastern Junior College and the Rocky Mountain College JV team.
Northwest will jump back into action 2 p.m. Friday against Dawson Community College at home. This will be their last game before taking a nearly month-long holiday break. After the break Northwest will face off against Miles Community College on Jan. 13 at home.
