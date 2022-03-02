Boxer Mike Tyson was once quoted as saying, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
Everything went according to plan for the No. 3-seeded Meeteetse Longhorn basketball team against No. 2 Little Snake River to start out the 1A West regional tournament in Lander last week, but after the Rattlers connected on a big punch, the the Longhorns struggled to get back on track.
Meeteetse dropped’ the opening game of the tournament 34-23 on Thursday to Little Snake River, and couldn’t matchup up with No. 4 Cokeville on Friday, as the Panthers eliminated the ’Horns with a 66-49 win.
On Thursday against Little Snake River, Mickle Ogden drilled a three after a Kalvin Erickson offensive board and putback and score to put the ’Horns up 5-0 quickly.
After Little Snake finally got on the board, Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi answered with a three to make it 10-2.
Ethan Salzman nailed a shot from beyond the arc and Longhorn defense put up a wall as Meeteetse led 15-4 heading into the second quarter.
“Things couldn’t have started out much better,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “We were executing well and playing good defense.”
Things took a drastic turn in the second frame, however.
The Rattlers turned up the defensive pressure and the ’Horns struggled to get anything going as Little Snake River went on a 13-0 run in the second to take a 17-15 lead into the locker room.
“Little Snake is a good defensive team, but I think we just weren’t as aggressive attacking the rim,” Hagen said. “We could have had more opportunities to score.”
An Erickson lay in midway through the third ended a 20-0 run by the Rattlers, and the ’Horns still trailed just 24-17.
The Rattlers stretched the lead to 29-19 in the fourth, but a Dace Bennett drive and finish pulled the ’Horns to within six at 29-23 with time winding down, but Little Snake held off the Longhorn rally to walk away with the 34-23 win.
Ogden led the way with seven points. Ehrhart added five, Erickson four, Bennett four and Salzman three.
Ogden strung together another successful outing against Cokeville on Friday, dropping 12 on the Panthers in the elimination game.
Erickson added 10 and Bennett nine in the loss.
“Cokeville was a very quick team,” Hagen said. “It was a pretty competitive game, we just had a few too many turnovers.”
Joe Pina finished with one of his best efforts on the season. He finished with four points, five rebounds and five steals.
Erickson added six rebounds and three assists to his scoring effort.
“We got quite a few more shots in that game, they just didn’t go down,” Hagen said.
Ehrhart put up eight points and hauled in seven rebounds in another good game for Meeteetse.
Jason Moody added six points and two rebounds.
Dubois finished the season undefeated, winning the 1A West region and earning the No. 1 seed at state.
Meeteetse finished the season 10-11, 1-5 in conference play.
“I think we had a decent opportunity to go to state,” Hagen said. “There is some disappointment, but they played hard against some really good teams in this conference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.