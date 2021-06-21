The No. 1 goal for the Blue Jays this season was to have fun.
No. 2? Avoid diving on every ball en masse.
“At first, it was like a dogpile,” tee ball coach Connor DuBose chuckled.
The 4-6 year olds had plenty of chances to field hits recently in the season finale against a group of sluggers, and the dives were kept to a minimum.
The Indians enjoy hitting. Before the clash with the Blue Jays, Riley Posey guessed he could hit the ball five meters off the tee.
The busy athlete said he plays a number of sports, from golfing to wrestling, and when he’s not playing baseball, he said his favorite thing to do is get a drink.
Fellow Indian Jackson Miears said his favorite part of tee ball is hitting, although his favorite sport is wrestling. He gets his father Rodney Miears as a coach. But as it was his final game of the season, he was already looking ahead to his other favorite pastime.
“I’m going to play at the park when I’m done,” he said, eyeing the jungle gym across the field at Glendale Park.
Teammate Peyton Simenson said his favorite part of being on the team was the “sports friends” he had accumulated along the way.
“I love baseball so much,” he added.
Many of the Blue Jays agreed. Remington Hart, before capping his season with a grand slam in his second at bat, said his favorite thing about tee ball was “everything.”
He then cocked his bat and displayed his batting stance, one that would make a coach proud.
DuBose was new to tee ball coaching this season. Although he coached middle school previously in Texas, tee ball is quite different. When the team is in the field, he and an assistant coach stand in the field alongside the fielders, shepherding them to the correct positions.
During the Indians first time in the field, coach Miears had to break up a pack of three fielders chatting over on third base. It’s a popular base for socializing. Later on the third baseman and a runner chatted while others were scurrying to retrieve a base hit.
Another popular pastime for a handful of young athletes was to sprint off the field or the batting lineup to hug grandparents. It was the final game of the season, so a crowd of family gathered, most under the shade of the trees, to watch, cheer and encourage children to get back to the field.
The teams played as if they didn’t want to leave. After the other two teams on the other field had finished, the Indians and Blue Jays were still at it. A couple of players got in practice swings before finishing their second at bats with a hit. One didn’t like his short hit, so he ran forward, grabbed the ball and put it back on the tee.
The much-anticipated snacks could wait just a little longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.