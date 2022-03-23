Park County Ice Cats coach Angie Johnson had a suggestion for one of her young players a few years ago as she watched her skate circles around the competition.
“I kept telling her, ‘I think you need to write a book to explain how your hockey brain works’,” Johnson said of standout Jessica Shankle. “She had this hockey sense since she was very young. She understood the game and knew where to put the puck.”
Shankle may not have written a book just yet, but she is helping to write the first chapter for the Dakota College at Bottineau’s women’s hockey team, as she helped guide the Lady Jacks to the ACHA Division II national championship game last week in St. Louis, Mo., in just its second year as a women’s program.
After working its way through pool play, taking down Adrian College and the Naval Academy, the tiny college from Bottineau, N.D., defeated Boston College in the Final Four to earn a shot at a national title against defending champions Assiniboine College, a powerhouse and burgeoning rival from Manitoba, Canada.
“They are only about an hour north of us and they are our best competition,” Shankle said. “They only had one loss in the regular season all year, and that was to us.”
Shankle scored the lone goal for Dakota College to tie things at 1 in the championship game, but Assiniboine battled back in the third, capitalizing on a power play goal to take the lead 2-1, and defeat the Lady Jacks for their second consecutive national title.
“It was difficult to lose the championship, but they are a really tough team,” Shankle said. “It was a really close game.”
With Covid wreaking havoc on Dakota College’s schedule this year, the Lady Jacks played just enough games to qualify for the post season tournament, bringing with them a 10-4 record and going up against universities whose campuses dwarf Dakota College’s.
Shankle is one of only about 150 students on the campus, most of whom are athletes on one of the sports teams.
“I had no clue what I was getting into when I came up here,” Shankle said. “We are in the middle of nowhere, close to the Canadian border. We’ve had our ups and downs, but it’s been a great experience.”
Shankle starred for the Ice Cats from an early age and has played all over the country. After attending a camp in Cody hosted by the Notre Dame Hounds of Athol Murray College in Saskatchewan, Canada, she spent her junior year in high school playing for the renowned Canadian team after they recruited the young star to play some serious hockey.
After she returned to Cody and playing for the Ice Cats until aging out, Dakota College reached out and invited her to join the team last year for its inaugural season.
“It gets like negative 55 degrees here all winter. It is freezing!” Shankle said. “Our rink was built in about the 1950s so there is no insulation. When we practice it is really, really cold. I have adjusted a little, but it’s hard when you are outside for a few seconds and your hands are already turning red and hurting.”
But after only two years of pushing through practices, bus rides up to 18 hours long and even language barriers with foreign players, the Lady Jacks are already making their mark and, with Shankle at center, look to build on the momentum from their remarkable final run and bring home a title next year.
Shankle racked up multiple points in nearly every game of the final tournament, something Johnson is familiar with.
“I would tell her what we needed to do, and within the next couple of shifts she would score,” Johnson said. “She knew how to turn the switch from just competing to winning.”
Shankle is just one of many former Ice Cat girls who have made it to the next level, and she is certain she isn’t the last.
“The last year I played in Cody was one of the best years,” Shankle said. “I got to mentor some of the younger girls that were like nine or 10. I just told them to never give up. You are going to fall, you are going to get beat, you just have to get back up and keep going.”
With the encouragement from coaches like Johnson and founder of the Park County Youth Hockey League John Lundberg, Shankle utilized the success on the ice to success in the classroom as well.
She is on track to graduate with her associate’s degree in May and then pursue a degree in nursing.
“My first year playing hockey I probably touched the ice three times. I was young and small and probably got knocked down a few times,” Shankle said. “But my coaches told me to never give up and saw things about me that pushed me to do better and achieve great things.”
She is the lone player from Wyoming for the Lady Jacks, but knows her success and the success of current and former Ice Cats can help pave the way for greatness for the next generation.
“I am super proud of all of the girls moving on and playing in college,” Shankle said. “They are showing girls, especially in Wyoming, there are a lot of options out there to keep playing hockey and get an education.”
